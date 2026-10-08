Several Indian states are scrambling for power as shortages hit their highest level since 2023 — driven by a sharp fall in hydropower and critically low coal stocks at nearly half the country’s plants. Hydropower output has dwindled amid an El Niño-linked decline in rainfall while approximately 47% of coal plants have reached critical fuel levels.

Hydropower generation had declined 10.75% year-on-year during the first quarter of FY27 as reservoirs hit their lowest levels since 2023 amid erratic weather conditions. Government data accessed by Reuters indicate the decline has worsened — with generation falling 20% from a year ago. September data also indicated coal-fired generation has risen 13.3% year-on-year.

Extensive power shortages

According to a Reuters report, India has seen its power shortages surge to 560 million kilowatt-hours in September. The figure marks the highest spike since August 2023 — even as coal-fired plants increased output to meet strong demand. The federal government reportedly has access to around 15 GW of electricity from coal and hydropower plants that can be allocated during a shortfall. But weaker ⁠hydropower generation has significantly tightened the supplies available for redistribution.

Central government officials cited by the publication said multiple states have now sought additional power allocations to avoid outages. The list includes leading renewable-energy states such as Rajasthan and Gujarat as well as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Delhi.

Reuters quoted officials as saying that extra power had already been allocated to Punjab after the state suffered power outages of up to 14 hours per day in some areas in September. Difficulties have also arisen in meeting the calls for additional supply since this would require resources to be withdrawn from other states.

The power squeeze highlights India’s difficulty in meeting electricity demand after sunset despite a rapid expansion in renewable capacity, with Renewable energy sources in India remain somewhat curtailed by a lack of battery storage despite the overall increase in generation — with the country facing difficulty in meeting demand after sunset despite a rapid expansion in green capacity. Documents viewed by Reuters indicated recently that plans for coal flexibilisation had also been “pushed back by a year” as regulators worked out how to compensate for the higher costs of retrofitting entailed.

Hydropower weakens

Hydroelectric power has historically served as a prime source of ‘flexible’ electricity for peak hours. But the renewable source remains restricted by severe weather dependencies — especially as India contends with warmer weather and erratic rainfall. India logged its fifth-driest June since 1901 as El Nino conditions intensified over the past three months. According to the India Meteorological Department, the monsoon season eventually concluded with the lowest rainfall in a decade.

Electricity requirements rose sharply amid these El Nino conditions — with an all-India peak demand of 270.8 GW during solar hours (daytime) and 253.3 GW during non-solar hours in May 2026. The weather conditions have also impacted water levels at key reservoirs between April and July and curtailed hydropower generation.

“The impact of El Niño on Hydro reservoir levels is expected to reasonably reduce hydropower generation in India as compared to the previous year. Between April 1 and July 30, hydropower generation has been 10.75% less than that for the corresponding period in 2025,” Union Minister Shripad Naik told the Lok Sabha in August.

He added in a written reply to the Parliament that flash floods in the Teesta river basin had also created a “major operational disruption” since October 2023. The situation has worsened steadily as the rainfall deficit lingered throughout August and September — compounded by heatwaves and drought warnings in various parts of the country. Coal has picked up much of the hydropower slack during this time, with plants increasing output to meet the strong demand.

Coal-fired generation surges

Grid-India data reveals coal-fired generation rose 13.3% in September from a year earlier amid a steady spike in demand. Its share in overall generation also increased from 64.6% in August to 66.03% in September. A research analyst at Elara Securities told Reuters that several coal power plants were presently undergoing maintenance while hydropower and wind generation dipped to create a power shortfall.

According to data published by Grid India, nearly 41 GW of power plants are ⁠offline and about about 47% of the coal plants have reached critical fuel levels. The latter equates to less than a quarter of mandated coal supplies — meaning they will only able to generate power for less than three days. Latest figures published by the Central Electricity Authority suggest 84 plants have now slipped below the 25% normative requirement benchmark.

Crisil analysts however told Reuters in late September that the decline in power plant stocks appears to be a ‌temporary ⁠logistical issue rather than a sign of any structural supply constraints.