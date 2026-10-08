IT sector earnings are the talk of the town as major tech firms like Wipro, HCL Tech, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra are set to declare their quarterly earnings this month. Market participants are eagerly awaiting the results, and the tech companies may also declare dividends for shareholders.

With so much action lined up in the Indian IT sector, here’s a date-wise list of the top five IT sector quarterly earnings you need to keep on your radar.

HCL Tech to announce Q2 results on October 12

IT giant HCL Technologies will announce its unaudited Q2 FY27 results and half-year results ending September 30 on Monday, October 12. The company also said that it will consider the payment of a third interim dividend for the financial year 2027.

So far in FY27, HCL Tech has paid an interim dividend of Rs 24 per share in April and another interim dividend of Rs 12 per share in July, taking its cumulative dividend payout to Rs 36 per share.

Wipro to announce quarterly earnings on October 15

AI-powered technology services firm Wipro will announce its consolidated and standalone financial results for Q2 FY27 on Thursday, October 15. The earnings will be posted on domestic exchanges after Indian market hours. This means its quarterly earnings will be announced after 3:30 PM on Thursday.

So far, no dividend announcement has been made by the company. In July, the IT major declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share. For FY26, Wipro paid a total of Rs 11 per share in dividends.

Persistent Systems board meeting scheduled for October 15

Another tech firm, Persistent Systems, has scheduled its board meeting for Thursday, October 15, to declare its financial results for the quarter and half year ending September 30. The company will also post the quarterly earnings of its subsidiaries on October 15.

Post-board meeting, the company will hold an analyst/investor call. Persistent Systems’ total dividend payout for FY26 stood at Rs 40 per share.

Tech Mahindra to propose interim dividend on October 16

Indian IT major Tech Mahindra will announce its quarterly earnings for the second quarter of FY27 on Friday, October 16. Additionally, its board is slated to approve some other important decisions; these include a proposal for an interim dividend for FY27.

The company’s upper management may also approve the issuance of bonus shares on Friday. For FY26, Tech Mahindra’s total dividend payout stood at Rs 51 per share.

ALSO READ India Inc to report strong earnings despite inflation, cost pressure

Infosys to declare board meeting outcome on October 23

IT bellwether Infosys will commence its board meeting on October 22, with the outcome to be announced on October 23. Infosys will post its financial statements along with the quarterly earnings of its subsidiaries on Friday, October 23.

Infosys may also consider the declaration of an interim dividend, subject to the approval of upper management. For FY26, Infosys had paid a total of Rs 48 per share in dividends.