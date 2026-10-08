Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata has sought a meeting with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to explain the reasons for his opposition to the listing of Tata Sons. “Appointment has been sought but it has not been fixed as yet,” sources familiar with the developments said.

The move comes amid an increasingly public dispute between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons that has perturbed the government. Officials told FE late last week that while the government continues to take a hands-off approach, it is keeping a close watch and hopes better sense will prevail. “The shrillness is perturbing,” they said.

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Email queries sent to Tata Trusts did not elicit a response till press time.

Tata’s main concern is that a listing would alter the group’s century-old ownership structure and dilute the influence of Tata Trusts, which holds around 66% of the holding company. He believes having a charitable institution as majority shareholder has allowed Tata Sons to make long-term investments, support struggling group companies and back projects without immediate returns, and that public shareholders seeking financial returns could constrain such decisions.

He has also pointed out that the Tata Sons board unanimously endorsed remaining private in March 2024, under Ratan Tata’s guidance, and the two principal Trusts reaffirmed this in July 2025. Any reversal, he argues, must respect the rights of the Trusts as controlling shareholder. While the RBI’s regulatory requirements have increased pressure on Tata Sons to list, Tata has argued that alternatives should be explored before committing to an initial public offering.

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People familiar with the developments said a few mediators and well-wishers of the group tried to reconcile the two sides, but some of the conditions were unacceptable to both. The mediation attempts began amid concern that the alternative could be a protracted legal battle that might eventually produce a winner, but only at the cost of damage to the Tata brand.

Tensions between the two sides have been building for nearly a year, but the September 17 Tata Sons board meeting brought them to a head. The friction centres on two issues concerning the future of Tata Sons: N Chandrasekaran’s continuation as chairman and the holding company’s status as a privately held entity.