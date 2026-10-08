The Supreme Court has directed the central government to set up a panel to review unethical pharma marketing practices and assess whether the existing regulatory framework is adequate. The panel will also examine the mechanisms for monitoring, transparency and enforcement.

The move comes after the court found that the existing framework warranted a closer examination, particularly over its effectiveness in preventing unethical practices. The panel will assess the gaps and recommend an appropriate statutory or regulatory framework to the government.

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The government has two weeks to constitute the panel. It will give petitioners, intervenors and other stakeholders a reasonable opportunity to submit their views and concerns. It can also seek inputs from technical, professional and domain experts.

The panel has been given two months from its first meeting to complete the exercise and submit its recommendations. The government will then have to consider the recommendations and take a decision at the earliest.

The Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) 2024 will continue to govern pharma marketing practices in the interim, according to the government’s submission. While the court did not make UCPMP statutory, it said the choice of the appropriate statutory or regulatory framework falls primarily within the central government’s domain.

The order noted that the government had already held consultations with industry bodies, including the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA), Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) and Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), in August. The associations discussed compliance, disclosure and complaint-handling mechanisms, and suggested graded enforcement. The government has to file a compliance affidavit within two weeks after the committee’s deadline ends – before the next hearing in January.