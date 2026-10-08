The anti-obesity drug GLP-1 market grew 72% in sales value in September 2026 from a year earlier, even though the number of units sold fell 10%, latest data from healthcare research firm Pharmarack shows. The growth was driven largely by new products, while prices remained broadly unchanged. The sharp gap between value and volume growth points to a significant change in the market’s composition.

According to the report, the broader anti-obesity drug market stood at Rs 287.9 crore in September, up 5.8% from Rs 272.1 crore in August. On a moving annual total (MAT) basis, the GLP-1 market had reached Rs 2,492 crore by September. Semaglutide sales stood at Rs 113.3 crore during the month, while tirzepatide remained ahead at Rs 165.6 crore. Together, the two molecules accounted for nearly 97% of the GLP-1 market.

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Pharmarack analysis highlights that the biggest change is taking place within semaglutide. Products launched in 2026, which include mostly generic drugs launched following the expiry of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide patent, accounted for Rs 66.7 crore, or 58.8% of September semaglutide sales. Torrent Pharmaceuticals’ Semalix led this group with sales of Rs 13 crore, followed by its Sembolic at Rs 6.7 crore and Eris Lifesciences’ Sundae at Rs 6.3 crore.

“The fresh growth is being driven by generic versions of semaglutide. Products launched before 2026, including the innovator brands, have seen a decline in sales. Since May, we are also seeing strong demand for anti-obesity drugs in tier-II and tier-III markets,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack.

Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide continues to lead the anti-obesity market. It accounted for 57.5% of September sales as against 39.4% for semaglutide. Mounjaro, the leading GLP-1 brand, remained the country’s top-selling drug with September sales of Rs 133.7 crore. Its sales value jumped 15.2% from a year earlier even as volumes fell 43.9%.

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The shift towards generics has not been uniform across the segment. Pharmarack’s June analysis showed that while 31 generic semaglutide brands accounted for 82% of injectable unit sales, the pace of incremental generic sales had begun to slow. Innovator brands continued to grow at a steady pace, suggesting that the expansion of generics has added to the market without entirely displacing established products.

Meanwhile, the overall pharma market also remained strong in September. The domestic market grew 13.5% in value and 2.9% in volume, while the anti-diabetic segment grew 16.1% in value and 6.5% in volume. Pharmarack said volume-driven growth was among the strongest seen in the market in the past year.