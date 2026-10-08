Continuing with the robust growth momentum, IRB Group on Thursday reported gross toll revenue of Rs 773 crore for September 2026, registering a robust YoY rise of around 24% over corresponding month of FY26, i.e., September 2025. IRB Group is India’s leading and the largest highway infrastructure development and assets management platform.

As per the information shared on BSE, the IB Group informed that IRB MP Expressway, which operates the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Old Mumbai-Pune Highway, recorded toll revenue of ₹162.1 crore in September, compared with ₹139.6 crore a year ago. IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway, meanwhile, reported revenue of ₹79.5 crore, up from ₹66.6 crore.

IRB Golconda Expressway collected ₹81.2 crore as toll revenue, while IRB Lalitpur Tollway reported ₹42.5 crore compared with ₹37.1 crore.

IRB Harihara Corridors Tollway recorded ₹49.3 crore last month, while IRB Chandibhadra Tollway reported ₹20.4 crore. Meerut Budaun Expressway reported ₹13.1 crore.

Among the other projects, IRB Tumkur Chitradurga Tollway recorded ₹37.5 crore. IRB Hapur Moradabad Tollway reported ₹30.1 crore against ₹28.9 crore, while Udaipur Tollway recorded ₹28.5 crore compared with ₹25.9 crore.

Palsit Dankuni Tollway reported ₹22.6 crore, compared with ₹21 crore a year ago. AE Tollway recorded ₹22.2 crore, unchanged from September 2025, while Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway reported ₹22 crore against ₹22.7 crore.

IRB Westcoast Tollway recorded ₹13 crore, Solapur Yedeshi Tollway ₹12.1 crore, Samakhiyali Tollway ₹11.4 crore, IRB Gwalior Tollway ₹12.6 crore, IRB Pathankot Amritsar Toll Road ₹13.9 crore, IRB Jaipur Deoli Tollway ₹16.6 crore and IRB Talegaon Amaravati Tollway ₹7.5 crore.

Kaithal Tollway recorded ₹12.3 crore, Kishangarh Gulabpura Tollway ₹22.2 crore and IRB Kota Tollway ₹6.1 crore in September.

“September 2026 toll revenue reflects the healthy traffic growth driven by enhanced economic activity across the country, further supported by commencement of the festive season. The sustained economic momentum, coupled with the onset of Navaratri and Diwali festivities and holiday season, is expected to support continued traffic growth and improved toll revenues across our portfolio in coming months,” Amitabh Murarka, Dy. CEO, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited said.