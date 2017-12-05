Samsung TV to start streaming Amazon Music

As Samsung gears up to stay ahead in the electronics and IT game, the brand has announced that its TV range will include Amazon Music through the Smart Hub.(Reuters)

As Samsung gears up to stay ahead in the electronics and IT game, the brand has announced that its TV range will include Amazon Music through the Smart Hub. All of Samsung’s Smart TV range in the US, the UK, Germany, Austria, France, Italy and Spain will integrate Amazon Music’s streaming services including Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Music. Samsung Smart TV consumers who are already Amazon Music subscribers can browse recommendations, playlists, stations and music libraries directly on their TV sets now, making it the first third-party device to connect to the service. The announcement comes after the South Korean company partnered with Amazon, wherein Amazon would produce HDR content to be streamed on Samsung’s 4K TVs.

“At Samsung, we offer consumers more and better options, so that they can choose how they want to enjoy their favourite entertainment and discover new content. Samsung’s Smart TVs are designed to bring everything users want into a single, seamless experience — from live television and sports to streamed shows, movies, music, and more. We are thrilled to be among the first to let consumers stream Amazon Music directly from their televisions,” said Salek Brodsky, VP — content and services at Samsung Electronics, US.

Samsung already allows music streaming through Spotify on its smart TV. It also rolled out support for YouTube TV recently.

The company has said that the service will be available soon and is included in the $99/year Prime membership. The service has specifically been optimised for the Samsung One Remote. In addition to Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Music will be available on all Samsung audio devices, including soundbars and wireless speakers.