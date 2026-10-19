Central Railway will operate special train services to manage the expected passenger rush during Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas 2026, which commemorates Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s conversion to Buddhism along with his followers in 1956. Followers gather on the occasion to pay their respects to the social reformer.

The special services will connect Nagpur with Akola, Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Bhusaval and Nashik Road.

Reserved special trains between Nagpur and Akola



Central Railway will operate four services between Nagpur and Akola. Train 01131 will depart Nagpur at 6.40 pm on October 20 and 21, reaching Akola at 11.30 pm on the same day. The return service, train 01132, will leave Akola at 12.20 am on October 21 and 22 and arrive in Nagpur at 4.50 am.

These trains will stop at Ajni, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Badnera and Murtizapur. Their composition will include one AC 2-tier coach, three AC 3-tier coaches, seven sleeper-class coaches, five general second-class coaches and two second-seating-cum-guard’s-brake vans.

Special trains between Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur



Central Railway will operate two unreserved special services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai and Nagpur. Train 01019 will depart CSMT at 2.30 pm on October 21, reaching Nagpur at 6.10 am the next day. Train 01020 will leave Nagpur at 10.30 pm on October 20 and 22, arriving at CSMT at 5.20 pm the following day.

These services will halt at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha and Ajni.

Two unreserved special services will also operate between Pune and Nagpur. Train 01215 will leave Pune at 2.50 pm on October 21, reaching Nagpur at 7.30 am the next day. Train 01216 will depart Nagpur at 11 pm on October 20 and 22 and arrive in Pune at 4.20 pm the following day.

The Pune-Nagpur trains will stop at Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha and Ajni.

More services from Solapur, Bhusaval and Nashik Road



One unreserved special service in each direction will connect Solapur and Nagpur. Train 01030 will depart Nagpur at 11.30 pm on October 20 and reach Solapur at 11.45 pm on October 21. The service from Solapur to Nagpur, train 01029, is scheduled to depart on October 19 and has therefore been excluded from this revised schedule.

The Nagpur-Bhusaval route will have four unreserved special services. Train 01214 will leave Nagpur at 9.30 pm on October 20 and 21, reaching Bhusaval at 4 am the next day. Train 01213 will depart Bhusaval at 5 am on October 21 and 22 and arrive in Nagpur at 12.20 pm the same day.

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These trains will halt at Ajni, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon and Malkapur.

Central Railway will also operate three remaining Nashik Road-Nagpur MEMU special services after excluding the October 19 departure. Train 01217 will leave Nashik Road at 6 pm on October 20, reaching Nagpur at 5 am the next day. Train 01218 will depart Nagpur at 10 pm on October 21 and arrive at Nashik Road at 10.20 am the following day.

The 12-car MEMU trains will stop at Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Nandura, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha and Ajni. Chalisgaon will be a halt only for train 01218, while Nandura will be served only by train 01217.