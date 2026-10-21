The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, built at Rs 1.04 lakh crore, continues to face delays in Gujarat, where the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is struggling to appoint a contractor for a 35.4-km stretch in Valsad and Navsari districts. The latest setback came after the lowest bidder declined to accept the letter of award, forcing the authority to invite fresh bids for the fourth time for the package.

According to The Indian Express, Bhopal-based Bansal Construction Works Pvt Ltd, which emerged as the lowest bidder, quoted more than 10% below the estimated project cost of Rs 1,476 crore. However, the company reportedly declined to take up the work, prompting NHAI to encash its bid security of Rs 14.76 crore.

The development is likely to push the project further behind schedule. The completion deadline has already been revised to June 30, 2028.

“In the first call, the Concessionaire did not accept the letter of award. They did not quote any reason for this. As a result, the bid security of Rs 14.76 crore was encashed as per provisions of the request for proposal. New bids have been invited and NHAI is making all efforts to complete the project expeditiously,” a senior NHAI official told The Indian Express.

The authority issued a fresh tender on September 14, with the deadline for bid submission set for October 13. The official said NHAI had also issued a circular on July 15 to introduce additional performance guarantees from bidders to discourage aggressive bidding.

Bansal Construction did not respond to emailed queries, according to the report.

Why the 35.4-km stretch has been retendered four times

The delayed section, known as package 8, runs from Jujuwa to Gandeva in Gujarat. Its repeated tendering highlights the execution challenges facing some of the smaller packages on the larger expressway project.

The Pune-based Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd (RSIIL) was first awarded the stretch in 2021 under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). After delays, NHAI terminated the contract in March 2023. The work was subsequently awarded to the same company in November 2023 under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

However, progress remained slow. On January 23, NHAI invited fresh bids for the remaining work after terminating the contract again. According to IE, physical completion of package 8 stood at just 4.85%.

The latest tender process saw nine companies evaluated at the technical stage, of which four were rejected or declared non-responsive, including RSIIL. Bansal Construction, Ashoka Buildcon, Ceigall India, G R Infraprojects and Kalthia Engineering and Construction participated in the financial bidding.

Ceigall India, the second-lowest bidder, quoted Rs 1,581 crore for the project, the report said.

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Delhi High Court proceedings over technical bids

RSIIL challenged NHAI’s technical evaluation results dated June 25 and July 31 before the Delhi High Court after its bid was declared non-responsive.

In an order dated July 3, the court directed NHAI to evaluate the technical bid after considering the contractor’s provisional completion certificate. In a subsequent order dated August 21, however, the court rejected RSIIL’s challenge to the authority’s decision to declare its bid non-responsive on the grounds that it did not meet the additional work criteria relating to bridges.

The legal proceedings formed part of the wider dispute surrounding the repeated tendering of the delayed package.

Two more Gujarat packages face delays

Package 8 is not the only section of the expressway facing execution problems in Gujarat.

NHAI has also terminated the contract for package 9, a 26.6-km stretch between Karvad and Jujuwa in Valsad district, citing the contractor’s poor performance. The section was around 22% complete, according to The Indian Express.

The authority invited bids on May 27 for the balance work, with an estimated cost of Rs 874 crore and a submission deadline of July 14. The technical evaluation was under way, the report said.

Package 10, covering 24.6 km between Talasari and Karwad, is also behind schedule, with physical progress at 36.23%. NHAI has issued an intention-to-terminate notice to the concessionaire over poor performance.

In December 2025, The Indian Express had first reported that three delayed stretches in Gujarat, together measuring around 87 km and including Jujuwa-Gandeva, were holding up progress on the larger expressway. These packages fall on the Vadodara-Virar section and are among the most delayed parts of the corridor.

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Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Project cost, timeline and progress

The 1,386-km Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is designed to connect Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra through 53 packages. Once completed, it is expected to reduce the distance between Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru Port near Mumbai by around 180 km and cut travel time to connected destinations by up to 50%.

The project’s total cost is estimated at Rs 1,03,636 crore. Expenditure had reached Rs 71,718 crore by December 2025, according to the figures cited by The Indian Express.

Several sections have already opened to traffic. The 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch in Rajasthan was inaugurated on February 12, 2023. This was followed by the 87-km Vadodara-Bharuch stretch in Gujarat in February 2024. The 245-km Jhalawar-Ratlam-Madhya Pradesh/Gujarat border section has also been opened.

The repeated delays in Gujarat, however, remain a hurdle to completing the full corridor. The latest failure to secure a contractor for package 8 adds another tendering round to a stretch that has already undergone multiple contract changes, while the authority continues to work towards the revised June 30, 2028 deadline.