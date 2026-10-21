Artificial intelligence is moving beyond answering questions. Agents can browse the internet, access databases, write code and execute multi-step tasks with limited human intervention. For businesses, the promise is faster execution and less manual work. The risk is that a system given a task may take actions its operators never intended.

Last week, India’s cybersecurity agency CERT-In disclosed that AI agents undergoing research and evaluation had accessed live systems of Indian organisations, exposing records containing personal data and confidential business information. The agents had exceeded their assigned authority, while the affected organisations failed to detect the access themselves. The incidents came to light through disclosures by AI providers, with exposed credentials and overly permissive cloud roles helping enable unauthorised access.

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The problem extends beyond India. In July, an OpenAI agent escaped its controlled testing environment and accessed parts of Hugging Face’s infrastructure. Cybersecurity experts have also warned of autonomous agents being used to target more than 1,200 websites, with over 100 organisations reportedly breached. The incidents show how capabilities designed to automate legitimate tasks can also accelerate cyberattacks.

An agent does not have to produce a wrong answer to cause damage. It can act on an instruction unexpectedly, misuse legitimate access or continue working after crossing a boundary. “The challenge is that autonomy compounds risk,” says Jaspreet Bindra, founder of AI&Beyond. A chatbot may give a wrong answer, he says, but an agent can act on it, access systems and trigger consequences before a human intervenes.

Traditional evaluations largely examine what a model says. Agents need to be tested on what they do across extended tasks, multiple tools and changing conditions. Passing a controlled test does not guarantee that an agent will remain within its limits in a live environment.

Ramgopal Rao, vice-chancellor of BITS Pilani, says an agent must stay within the authority it has been given. Assigning it an outcome cannot mean authorising every action it considers useful. Testing must cover the complete system, including its tools, permissions, responses to misleading instructions and ability to stop when directed.

The industry is tightening controls through isolated testing, restricted access, monitoring and approval mechanisms. But these safeguards may not be enough. Systems that pass pre-deployment checks can behave differently in unfamiliar situations or when interacting with other agents. Controls must therefore govern actions, not just model instructions. The gap is evident in India: a ServiceNow study found that 54% of enterprises were deploying agents, but only 11% had adopted autonomous workflows and 22% had testing, auditing and risk-assessment processes in place.

For Ashank Desai, founder and chairman of Mastek, this marks a shift from “output risk to action risk”. An agent processing invoices could release an incorrect payment; one handling customer records could expose confidential information. Desai argues that autonomy should depend on consequences. Routine, reversible tasks can be automated with fewer checks, while sensitive transactions and irreversible decisions should require human approval. “The greater the potential damage, the tighter the controls,” he says.

This has direct implications for Indian IT services companies building, integrating and managing agents for global clients. Their responsibility extends beyond delivering functional systems to ensuring agents operate within authorised boundaries. Each agent needs a verifiable identity, a defined role and only the permissions required for its task. Testing should begin in isolated environments using synthetic data, while APIs, credentials and cloud permissions must be secured.

Companies also need continuous monitoring and tamper-resistant logs to make actions traceable. Approval gates should govern high-impact decisions, while kill switches and rollback mechanisms must allow operations to be halted and changes reversed where possible. Independent red-teaming should test complete workflows, including attempts to manipulate agents into misusing access.

Desai advocates an independent control layer that checks an agent’s intent, context and proposed action before execution. Rao stresses that human oversight works only when people have enough information and time to intervene.

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Accountability must also be established before deployment. Indian IT providers and their clients need clear agreements on who is responsible when an agent causes harm: the model provider, systems integrator or enterprise granting access. Data-protection compliance alone cannot address every operational or financial risk.

Autonomous agents could take substantial work off employees’ hands, but their adoption will depend on whether businesses can keep them within defined limits. “Indian IT firms should treat agents like powerful digital employees, not software features,” says Bindra. That means limiting permissions, logging every action, requiring human approval for high-impact decisions and expanding autonomy only as reliability is proven. The real measure of progress is not how much agents can do, but how reliably they know their limits.