Passengers travelling between Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh should check their train status before planning their journeys. South Coast Central has announced the cancellation of two Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express services and changes to four other train services from October 21, 2026, impacting passengers travelling towards Kirandul and Jagdalpur.

As per the official advisory shared by South Coast Railway on October 19, the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express will remain cancelled in both directions from October 21 to October 28. Meanwhile, four other services will run on shortened routes, with Koraput in Odisha serving as their terminating or originating station instead of their usual destinations.

The railway has urged passengers to take note of the changes and plan their journeys accordingly.

Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express cancelled for eight days

South Coast Railway has announced the cancellation of two Express services interlinking Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh with Kirandul in Chhattisgarh. Train No. 18515, the Vishakhapatnam-Kirandul Express, will remain cancelled for departures from Visakhapatnam between October 21 and October 28, 2026.

Similarly, Train No. 18516, the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express, will remain cancelled for departures from Kirandul during the same period.

List of cancelled trains

Train number Train name Cancellation dates 18515 Visakhapatnam–Kirandul Express October 21–28, 2026 18516 Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Express October 21–28, 2026

Four more trains affected: Check revised routes

Apart from the two cancellations, South Coast Railway has announced short termination and short origination of four services operating on routes involving Visakhapatnam, Jagdalpur, Bhubaneswar and Kirandul.

These trains will continue to run over part of their scheduled routes but will not serve their usual originating or terminating stations during the mentioned dates.

Train No. 18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Express: The train departing Bhubaneswar in Odisha from October 21 to October 28 will terminate at Koraput instead of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.

Train No. 18448-Bhubaneswar Express: The return service will originate from Koraput instead of Jagdalpur for journeys slated between October 22 and October 29.

Train No. 58501 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger: The train departing Visakhapatnam from October 21 to October 28 will terminate at Koraput instead of Kirandul.

Train No. 58502 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger: The return service will originate from Koraput instead of Kirandul between October 21 and October 28.

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Short termination and origination: Full list

Train number Train service Revised operation Dates 18447 Bhubaneswar–Jagdalpur Express Terminates at Koraput Oct 21–28 18448 Jagdalpur–Bhubaneswar Express Originates from Koraput Oct 22–29 58501 Visakhapatnam–Kirandul Passenger Terminates at Koraput Oct 21–28 58502 Kirandul–Visakhapatnam Passenger Originates from Koraput Oct 21–28

What should passengers know?

Passengers travelling on the affected Express and Passenger services should check the revised arrangements before heading for the station. Those planning to travel beyond Koraput towards Jagdalpur or Kirandul on the short-terminated services should make alternative travel arrangements for the remaining journey.

Similarly, passengers intending to board the affected train services at Jagdalpur or Kirandul should note that these trains will instead originate from Koraput during the notified period. Passengers are advised to check their train’s latest status through official railway channels before travelling.