Eternal will exchange its entire stake in ambient advertising platform Adonmo for shares in gated-community management platform Mygate, as a step towards a proposed merger of the two companies, the Zomato and Blinkit parent said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Eternal will eventually hold about 4.4% of the merged Mygate entity on a fully diluted basis.

The stake in the merged Mygate entity is currently valued at Rs 156 crore. Eternal had invested Rs 112 crore in Adonmo in January 2022.

Under the transaction, Eternal will transfer 11,214 Series B compulsorily convertible preference shares and 10 equity shares in Adonmo to Vivish Technologies, which operates Mygate, and receive 184,091 Series C1 compulsorily convertible preference shares and 164 equity shares in Mygate in return. Its holding will stand at 5.4% on a fully diluted basis once the share swap is completed, and fall to 4.4% after the merger, when Adonmo’s other shareholders also become shareholders of Mygate and Adonmo ceases to exist as a separate entity.

The agreement is expected to be signed on or before October 31, and the transaction completed on or before December 5. It is subject to the execution of definitive agreements and customary closing conditions, and does not require any regulatory approvals, the company said.

Adonmo operates a cloud-connected network of digital advertising screens across residential communities. Mygate, incorporated in 2016, offers visitor management, security, accounting and community engagement services to gated communities. Mygate’s turnover stood at Rs 229 crore in FY26, against Rs 171 crore in FY25 and Rs 96 crore in FY24.

Eternal’s board also approved the transfer of the going-out India business housed in the parent company to its wholly owned subsidiary Zomato Entertainment, by way of a slump sale, for a cash consideration of about Rs 131 crore. The business recorded revenue of Rs 587 crore in FY26. The going-out operations which was housed under two subsidiaries, Orbgen Technologies and Wasteland Entertainment, will also be consolidated into Zomato Entertainment, as part of an internal restructuring to bring the entire going-out India business under one subsidiary, the company said.