A company cannot escape insolvency proceedings just because it is profitable if it has failed to repay its debt, the Supreme Court has ruled. The apex court said the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) is designed to address payment defaults early, rather than wait until a company’s financial position deteriorates.

The ruling came while dismissing appeals against the admission of insolvency proceedings against GSTAAD Hotels, which operates the JW Marriott in Bengaluru, and Neo Capricorn Plaza, which operates the Crowne Plaza in Pune. The companies argued that funds reserved for loan repayments and hotel revenues meant for lenders were enough to cover the default.

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The SC said the IBC is meant to address financial problems before a company reaches a stage where it can no longer continue its business. “The Code is premised upon timely intervention rather than terminal insolvency,” it said, adding that the objective is to address financial stress as soon as a default occurs, rather than wait until liquidation becomes the only option.

The court also clarified that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) does not have to settle the exact amount payable before admitting an insolvency petition. Whether a company has defaulted and how much it owes are two different questions. Interest, charges and repayments can change the outstanding amount, but that does not undo a failure to pay a debt when it fell due.

“The occurrence of default is a historical and static event which crystallises upon the date a debt became due and was not paid. The quantum of debt outstanding, by contrast, is dynamic,” the court said.

On evidence of default, the SC said records maintained by an Information Utility (IU), which keeps track of loans and missed repayments, can be used to establish that a company has defaulted on its debt. A company disputing such a record must provide strong evidence to show that it is incorrect, and a denial alone is not enough.

Samarth Jhunjhunwala, founder and managing partner of Jhunjhunwala Legal, said the ruling strengthens the role of IUs, whose records of default have so far had limited evidentiary weight in insolvency proceedings. “This ruling gives real teeth to the IU, which under the Code has so far functioned largely as a listing board,” he said.

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Sunil Narula, principal lawyer at Naroola & Narula, said the ruling clarifies that insolvency admission focuses on whether a financial debt exists and a default has occurred, rather than settling the exact amount owed. He added that IU records carry significant evidentiary weight but can be challenged with clear and credible evidence of repayment or the absence of default.

The judgment also examined the IBC Amendment Act, 2026, under which the government replaced “may” with “shall” in Section 7(5), making admission of an insolvency application mandatory once the statutory conditions are met. The amendment also specifies that an IU record of default filed by a financial institution is sufficient for the NCLT to establish default. The SC said the amendments made the existing legal position clearer and that it would have reached the same conclusion even if the changes had not been made.