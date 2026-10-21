Jio IPO Live Updates, Subscription status: It’s a big day for investors as Jio Platforms’ much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription today, October 21. Backed by Reliance Industries, the telecom and digital services company aims to raise Rs 30,213 crore, making it India’s largest IPO by issue size.

The offering is set to surpass Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,800-crore IPO launched in October 2024. Jio Platforms plans to issue 27 crore fresh shares, each with a face value of Rs 10.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 1,065-1,119 per share.

Jio Platforms IPO: Key details at a glance

Particulars Details IPO opening date October 21, 2026 IPO closing date October 23, 2026 Issue size Rs 30,213 crore Price band Rs 1,065-Rs 1,119 Fresh issue 27 crore shares Face value Rs 10 per share

For retail investors, the minimum application is one lot of 12 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 13,428 at the upper end of the price band.

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