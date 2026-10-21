Jio IPO Live Updates, Subscription status: It’s a big day for investors as Jio Platforms’ much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription today, October 21. Backed by Reliance Industries, the telecom and digital services company aims to raise Rs 30,213 crore, making it India’s largest IPO by issue size.
The offering is set to surpass Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,800-crore IPO launched in October 2024. Jio Platforms plans to issue 27 crore fresh shares, each with a face value of Rs 10.
The price band has been fixed at Rs 1,065-1,119 per share.
Jio Platforms IPO: Key details at a glance
|Particulars
|Details
|IPO opening date
|October 21, 2026
|IPO closing date
|October 23, 2026
|Issue size
|Rs 30,213 crore
|Price band
|Rs 1,065-Rs 1,119
|Fresh issue
|27 crore shares
|Face value
|Rs 10 per share
For retail investors, the minimum application is one lot of 12 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 13,428 at the upper end of the price band.
"A "Subscribe" rating is recommended for the Jio Platforms IPO for investors with a medium to long-term investment horizon. At the upper price band, the issue is valued reasonably at a P/E multiple of 33.3x (discount to Bharti Airtel's 40.71x), which is well-supported by Jio's undisputed market leadership and consistent double- digit EBITDA growth," Shriram Research in its report on io Platforms IPO.
The report noted, "The company stands out as a core structural compounder for India's digital economy, underpinned by robust cash generation, declining leverage as IPO proceeds are utilized to repay debt, and rapid adoption of home broadband services. Looking ahead, revenue and profitability are poised for sustained expansion driven by ongoing ARPU hikes, 2G-to-4G/5G subscriber migration, deepening enterprise relationships, and the potential export of its proprietary in-house tech stack to overseas operators."
Jio Platforms is seeking to raise approximately Rs 30,213 crore at the upper end of its price band. The issue comprises up to 27 crore equity shares, making it one of the largest public offerings in India.
Jio Platforms has fixed its IPO price band at Rs 1,065–Rs 1,119 per share. Investors can bid at a price within this range or select the cut-off option, subject to the applicable rules.
Also read: Jio IPO: Subscribe or Avoid? Check GMP, listing price prediction
Jio Platforms’ much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription today, October 21, 2026. The issue will remain open until October 23, giving retail and institutional investors three days to place their bids.
Investors can apply through stockbroking platforms, UPI-enabled applications or bank accounts using the Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) facility.