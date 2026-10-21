India’s beauty consumers are becoming more selective about what they buy, with greater attention to ingredients, efficacy and products tailored to individual needs. The shift is also widening interest in categories such as Korean beauty, dermacosmetics, premium skincare, fragrances and wellness, said Anchit Nayar, executive director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty. “Over the past decade, the Indian beauty consumer has become more informed, experimental and discerning,” Nayar told FE.

Nykaa’s Korean beauty portfolio recorded 58% year-on-year GMV growth in FY26 and includes more than 70 brands. The company expects further growth in the segment. Interest in Korean beauty has moved beyond being a trend driven by Korean popular culture, Nayar said, adding the category is gaining from its focus on formulation, skin health and ingredient-led skincare.

This year’s edition of Nykaaland in Delhi from October 23-25 will showcase a dedicated Korean beauty zone, with brands such as Laneige, Round Lab, Medicube, TIRTIR, Beauty of Joseon and SKIN1004. The event will include more than 80 homegrown and international brands this year.

Nayar added that consumers are increasingly willing to experiment across categories and brands. “They are also increasingly interested in ingredients, efficacy and formulation, while expecting products to address their specific needs and preferences,” he said. For the beauty industry, this means product information, demonstrations and recommendations becoming more important, as shoppers become more informed and aware.

The changing way consumers discover beauty products is another factor reshaping the market. Social media platforms and creators have become important sources of information, with Nykaa saying its creator network has more than 170,000 members and its social media community has crossed 19 million followers. Its affiliate programme generates 2.3 million content pieces annually.

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But Nayar said digital discovery has not eliminated the need for physical interaction with beauty products. Consumers still want to test shades, feel textures and understand how products work before making choices. This is one reason Nykaaland continues to combine product showcases with masterclasses and expert interactions. The fourth edition includes sessions with make-up artists and creators, including Namrata Soni, Meera Sakhrani, Cynthia Di Meo, Daniel Bauer and Samaira Sandhu. The festival has attracted more than 75,000 visitors across its first three editions, with over 30,000 attending its Delhi-NCR edition last year.