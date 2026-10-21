Eternal reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 125 crore for the September quarter, nearly doubling from Rs 65 crore it posted in the year-ago period, but missed Bloomberg estimate of Rs 280 crore. Depreciation and tax costs rose during the quarter, resulting in operating profit missing the estimate .

Consolidated adjusted revenue came in at Rs 24,621 crore for the quarter, beating estimate of Rs 23,448 crore while consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 20% sequentially to Rs 666 crore but was below the estimated Rs 775 crore. The company’s B2C net order value (NOV) reached Rs 35,644 crore for the quarter, growing 53.9% year-on-year.

Eternal’s quick commerce arm Blinkit saw its adjusted Ebitda improve to Rs 184 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 102 crore in the previous quarter, translating to a 0.9% margin as a percentage of NOV, a sixth consecutive quarter of margin improvement. The unit clocked a net order value of Rs 20,940 crore during the quarter ended September, growing 79.3% year-on-year and 22.2% sequentially. It added 308 net new stores to take the total to 2,751.

Blinkit’s current plans point to about 5,000 stores by March 2028, the company said. The parent company, meanwhile, now sees Blinkit crossing 3,500 dark stores by March 2027 compared to 3,000 earlier.

The food delivery business, Zomato, delivered an adjusted Ebitda margin of 5.5% of net order value, marginally lower than 5.6% in the previous quarter, translating to an absolute profit of Rs 627 crore for the quarter, a 25% growth year-on-year. Food delivery NOV grew 21.5% year-on-year to Rs 11,445 crore, its fifth consecutive quarter of acceleration. Average monthly transacting customers on Zomato stood at 28 million for the quarter. “Our long-term expectation for food delivery has always been 20%+ annual growth, and the last two quarters have brought us back to that range,” founder Deepinder Goyal said in the shareholders’ letter.

The company’s going-out business, District by Zomato, saw its adjusted Ebitda loss remain largely flat at Rs 64 crore against Rs 65 crore in the previous quarter. The segment’s NOV stood at Rs 3,259 crore, growing 58% year-on-year and 1.3% sequentially. The company said it remains on track for adjusted Ebitda breakeven in the business within four to six quarters, as guided in January. Separately, the board approved transferring the going-out India business housed in the parent company to its wholly owned subsidiary Zomato Entertainment, by way of a slump sale.

Hyperpure, the company’s B2B restaurant supplies business, posted its fourth consecutive quarter of profitability with an adjusted Ebitda of Rs 10 crore versus Rs 6 crore in the previous quarter. The business recorded revenue of Rs 1,154 crore, growing 22.7% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis. It now serves about 85,000 restaurants, up from 62,000 a year ago.

The company’s cash balance stood at Rs 16,475 crore at the end of September 2026, down Rs 1,813 crore from the previous quarter, mainly due to a seasonal increase in net working capital as the quick commerce business built inventory ahead of the festive season. Capital expenditure rose to Rs 941 crore during the quarter from Rs 711 crore in Q1FY27.

Losses in the Others segment, which houses Bistro and Nugget, narrowed to Rs 91 crore from Rs 94 crore in the previous quarter. The segment’s adjusted revenue stood at Rs 132 crore against Rs 95 crore in the previous quarter.

Profit before tax rose to Rs 323 crore from Rs 272 crore in the preceding quarter, while tax expense rose to Rs 198 crore from Rs 180 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased to Rs 625 crore from Rs 546 crore. Since Q1FY27, the company has been providing for tax on its business income, as the carried-forward losses in the standalone parent entity will be fully utilised in FY27, the company said.

The company expects Blinkit’s adjusted Ebitda margins to keep improving through the expansion, as gains in its mature stores and cities more than offset the drag from new stores in their early months, chief financial officer Akshant Goyal said. Stores in smaller cities and those built around newer categories, which will make up the bulk of the expansion, are on the right margin and payback trajectory, he added.

In the shareholders’ letter, Deepinder Goyal described as “simplistic” the narrative that AI agents will become the default commerce interface, placing Blinkit and Zomato in the low-risk zone against agentic commerce and District in the medium-to-high risk zone. “We continue to believe vertical commerce, at least in some categories, will have an edge over super apps, whether traditional or agentic,” he said.