The output of India’s nine core industries grew 7.9% year-on-year in September, the quickest rise in the current series, supported by a favourable base effect and a largely broad-based improvement in performance, data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade on Wednesday showed.

Not only is output growth highest in the current Inex of Core Industries (ICI) series, which has data since April 2024, it is the highest since October 2023, taking into account the old series.

ALSO READ CPI inflation for agri, rural labourers outpaces general price increases

Barring electricity and cement, seven of the nine sectors under the ICI saw better performance in September compared to August.

The August growth print for nine core industries was revised sharply higher to 5.9% from the provisional 4.8%. Core sector output grew 3.1% in September 2025.

Sequentially, the overall index fell 1.7% in September, the biggest month-on-month decline in output in five months. This suggested that a base effect helped prop up headline output growth in September.

Refinery products, electricity, iron ore, coal, and cement drove output growth in September. On the other hand, fertilisers, natural gas, and crude oil saw output falling year-on-year in September.

Refinery products output grew at a series high pace of 10.3% in September, up from 5.6% in August. This was also aided by a favourable base effect, with the sector’s output declining 3.2% in September 2025.

A lot of the positive momentum in core sector growth is down to a strong recovery in refined petroleum products, which suffered initially from supply-related issues at the onset of the war in the West Asia, said Miguel Chanco, chief emerging Asia economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. “Elevated global oil prices suggest that growth will remain robust until the end of the year, at least,” Chanco said.

Growth in electricity output, which has the largest weight in ICI, eased to 11.4% in September from 13.1% in August. Despite easing from August, electricity growth remained strong, as the monsoon deficit supported demand in the month, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.

Iron ore sector growth accelerated to 18.4% in September from an 11-month low of 5.5% in August. Iron ore production tends to be highly volatile as it is driven by seasonal factors and demand from the steel industry.

The other mining-related segment, coal, also saw a sharp reversal in performance in September. Coal output rose to a 13-month high of 10.7% in September from a 3.8% contraction in August. While the pickup in coal sector output was “aided by a low base, the sequential uptick in coal was quite strong, amid low stocks at power plants,” Nayar said.

Cement sector growth moderated to a four-month low but was robust at 9.8% in September, down from 11.7% in August. Steel sector growth improved to a three-month high of 4.9% last month from 3.5% in August.

“The core sector growth rate of 7.9% for September shows buoyancy in infrastructure where government has been spending. Expenditure on roads has boosted cement while railway outlay has fed into iron and steel output demand,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

Fertiliser output contracted for the seventh consecutive month in September, falling 11.7% compared with a decline of 12.4% in August.

Contraction in natural gas and crude oil output continued in September. Natural gas output fell 4.6% year-on-year in September, compared to a 4.9% fall in August. The fall in crude oil output eased to 1.4% in September from 3.6% in August.

The nine core industries output has grown sharply higher in the current financial year, compared to a year ago. Core sector output has grown 5.1 % in April-September, up from 2.5% in the same period a year ago.

This is only the fourth print based on the new ICI series, which now covers nine sectors instead of eight in the old series. The revised ICI series, released in July, updates the base year to 2022–23 (April-March) from 2011-12 in the previous series.

The nine core industries together make up 32.88% of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in the new series, down from 40.27% in the previous series.

Economists expect the Index of Industrial Production growth to be around 6-8.5% in September, compared to 8% in August.