Share Market Today LIVE, 21st October 2026: Indian stock markets are likely to open higher today, October 21, with GIFT Nifty trading above the 23,000 mark in early deals, signalling a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty. Investors will track global cues, quarterly earnings and stock-specific developments to gauge the market’s direction through the session.
Asian markets are trading largely in positive territory. South Korea’s Kospi has risen 1.8% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 is up 0.93%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200, however, is trading largely flat.
On the domestic front, all eyes will be on the Jio Platforms IPO, which opens for subscription today. Reliance Industries shares will also be in focus as investors assess the potential implications of the much-awaited public issue. Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Zinc, Infosys, Piramal Finance and IREDA are among the other stocks to watch amid company-specific developments and earnings-related updates.
The Q2FY27 earnings season will remain another key driver. ABSL AMC, Adani Green Energy, Eternal, Indian Hotels Company, KEI Industries, Mahindra Finance, SRF and Waaree Industries are among the companies scheduled to announce their results today.
Follow our live blog for market updates, stocks in focus and the latest developments throughout the day.
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, "With Brent crude prices and US bond yields remaining elevated, the market is likely to remain under pressure. The sell on rally market construct will continue in the near-term."
He added, "However, the improving earnings growth, fair valuations of large-caps, and strong domestic liquidity will support the market on declines. Since the two large laggard sectors - IT and banking- have performed well in Q2 and are attractively valued, further corrections in these sectors will be met with strong DII-led accumulation."
Jio Platforms’ Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on October 21 and will close on October 23, 2026. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares, with a price band of Rs 1,065–Rs 1,119 per share.
At the upper end of the price band, the company’s implied market capitalisation stands at around Rs 10.3 lakh crore. The minimum application lot is 12 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 13,428 at the upper price band. The shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on October 28, with allotment expected on October 26.
Jio Platforms plans to use up to Rs 27,500 crore from the IPO proceeds to prepay or repay borrowings of its subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm, while the remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes. The company’s growth prospects are linked to mobile data, 5G adoption, home broadband and digital services.
Also read: Jio IPO LIVE Updates: India’s biggest-ever issue opens; GMP signals 22% listing gains
"Optimism surrounding a potential India–US trade deal could offer some support to domestic equities, but a sustained recovery may prove difficult as elevated crude oil prices, rising global bond yields and persistent geopolitical uncertainty weigh on investor sentiment. WTI crude is trading around $98–99 a barrel, while Brent is hovering near $110, keeping macroeconomic risks firmly in focus," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
He noted, "Developments involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz remain a key source of uncertainty for global markets. Any escalation in tensions could disrupt energy supplies and drive oil prices higher, while signs of meaningful de-escalation may ease pressure on risk assets. Until there is greater clarity on the geopolitical front, investors are likely to remain cautious."
"The index on Monday's session formed a sizable bearish candle erasing the previous session’s gains. It resembles a bearish engulfing candle, signalling profit booking at higher levels after a strong up move of almost 1000 points in last 2 weeks," said Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking.
He added, "In today's session market is opening on a positive note amid strong global cues. On the higher side key level to watch is Monday's high of 23,175. A move above the same will signal extension of the last two weeks pullback and open upside towards 23,500 levels in the coming sessions being the 50% retracement of the entire recent decline from 24,774 to 22,180."
"However, failure to reclaim Monday's high would signal corrective consolidation in the range of 23,175 to 22,500. Within the consolidation 22,800 is the immediate support area being recent breakout area. While 22,500-22,600 being the major support area from short term prospective," he noted.
PSU bank stocks led the sectoral gains in the last trading session, rising 1.67%, followed by oil and gas exploration stocks, which gained 0.79%. Aviation stocks advanced 0.43%, while water management stocks rose 0.32%.
Crude oil prices are trading higher in early deals on Wednesday. Brent crude futures are up 1.13% at $110.02 per barrel, while US crude oil is trading 1.10% higher at $98.90 per barrel.