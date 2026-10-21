Share Market Today LIVE, 21st October 2026: Indian stock markets are likely to open higher today, October 21, with GIFT Nifty trading above the 23,000 mark in early deals, signalling a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty. Investors will track global cues, quarterly earnings and stock-specific developments to gauge the market’s direction through the session.

Asian markets are trading largely in positive territory. South Korea’s Kospi has risen 1.8% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 is up 0.93%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200, however, is trading largely flat.

On the domestic front, all eyes will be on the Jio Platforms IPO, which opens for subscription today. Reliance Industries shares will also be in focus as investors assess the potential implications of the much-awaited public issue. Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Zinc, Infosys, Piramal Finance and IREDA are among the other stocks to watch amid company-specific developments and earnings-related updates.

The Q2FY27 earnings season will remain another key driver. ABSL AMC, Adani Green Energy, Eternal, Indian Hotels Company, KEI Industries, Mahindra Finance, SRF and Waaree Industries are among the companies scheduled to announce their results today.

Follow our live blog for market updates, stocks in focus and the latest developments throughout the day.

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