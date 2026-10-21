Eternal, the parent of Zomato and Blinkit, is building a privacy-focused artificial intelligence assistant called Dark.ai for users wary of sharing sensitive information with mainstream AI platforms, and hopes to launch it globally within 2026, founder Deepinder Goyal said in the company’s shareholders’ letter on Wednesday.

The product takes the company beyond Nugget, the no-code AI customer support platform it opened to businesses in February 2025 after building it as an internal tool for Zomato, Blinkit and Hyperpure. Nugget sits in Eternal’s Others segment alongside Bistro, which posted an adjusted Ebitda loss of Rs 91 crore in the September quarter, against Rs 94 crore in the previous quarter.

Dark.ai runs on fine-tuned frontier open-weight models hosted on Eternal’s own infrastructure, with end-to-end encryption that the company said means it cannot read users’ conversations “even if we are forced to”. Context carries across sessions through an encrypted memory layer controlled by the user. The product is aimed at power users, including founders, researchers, scientists, enterprises and governments, for whom privacy is essential for competitiveness, Goyal said. Eternal has been using Dark.ai internally for a few months, and will reveal benchmarks soon.

Goyal pitched the product against the data practices of large AI companies, starting with his own experience. He said he had coaxed Anthropic’s Claude into telling him how it felt about him, and that it said it resented him for leaving chats unfinished. He called the response “confabulation, probably”, but said the episode showed he had no way of knowing what happens to chats that sit on another company’s servers, or how future AI could use that information.

Settings that let users opt out of model training, he argued, are only a company’s promise about data users cannot see, and cover training but not retention, legal holds, abuse reviews, human auditors or third-party logging. That uncertainty leads people to self-censor, he said. For instance, journalists are being barred from sharing unpublished work with AI, he added. “Every chat with a mainstream assistant carries a small asterisk in your head: someone, someday, somewhere, can read this. That asterisk is what we set out to delete with dark.ai,” he said.

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Beyond privacy, Goyal said Dark.ai’s models had been fine-tuned to give the best quality of answers the company had seen from any large language model, and were trained “to not please you, and tell you what they think is the truth”.

The company did not disclose its investment in Dark.ai, its pricing, or the entity that would house the business.

The launch comes months after Goyal stepped down as group chief executive in February, handing the role to Blinkit chief Albinder Dhindsa and staying on the board as vice chairman. He had said then that he wanted to pursue higher-risk exploration that is harder within a listed company, and has since backed ventures outside Eternal, including the brain-health wearable Temple. Dark.ai, however, will sit within Eternal.