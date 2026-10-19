Thane Coastal Road-1: Motorists travelling through Thane’s busy Ghobunder Road could get an alternative route once the 13.45-km Thane Coastal Road-1 project is completed. The six-lane, access-controlled corridor has registered 45% physical development, according to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

In an update shared on its official X account, along with a video emphasising construction activities, MMRDA stated that its project team installed Ten I-girders in a single day on October 14, 2026. The authority termed the achievement a new construction record for the project.

The corridor is being developed to interlink Kharegoan Toll Naka with Gaimukh, providing an alternative to Ghodbunder Road and boosting connectivity between the Mumbai-Nashik Highway and Gaimukh.

Thane Coastal Road: Check route and connectivity

According to MMRDA, Thane Coastal Road-1 will be a 13.45 km long, six-lane, access-controlled road interlinking Kharegoan Toll Naka and Gaimukh. The project will connect National Highway 3 and National Highway 48 at Kharegaon Toll Naka with Gaimukh.

Once operational, the corridor is likely to provide motorists with another route between these locations, reducing dependence on the existing Ghodbunder Road. The road also aims to enhance regional connectivity by strengthening the link between the Mumbai-Nashik Highway and Gaimukh.

How will Thane Coastal Road benefit Ghodbunder commuters?

The project is likely to ease traffic pressure on Ghodbunder Road by providing an alternative corridor for vehicles travelling between Kharegaon and Gaimukh. In its official video post on X, MMRDA showcased the project’s role in supporting regional movement and creating more room for local journeys.

The six-lane road is designed as an access-controlled corridor, meaning vehicles will enter and exit through designated access points rather than having unrestricted access along the entire route.

However, MMRDA has not provided any specific travel-time savings or estimated reduction in traffic congestion in its latest update.

Thane Coastal Road construction: 10 girders installed in one day

Construction work on Thane Coastal Road-1 has reached a feat, with the project erecting 10 I-girders on October 14. As per MMRDA, the daily installation rate varies from four to six girders. The team surpassed this milestone by installing 10 girders in a single day.

I-girders are structural components that are used to support road decks and bridge sections. Their installation is an essential stage in building elevated road structures.

Thane Coastal Road: Key project details

Project feature Details Project Thane Coastal Road-1 Length 13.45 km Lanes Six Road design Access-controlled Route Kharegaon Toll Naka–Gaimukh Physical progress 45% Latest milestone 10 I-girders erected on October 14 Expected benefit Alternative to Ghodbunder Road

When will Thane Coastal Road open?

MMRDA’s latest post on X does not mention a completion deadline or opening date for the corridor. However, 45% of the project’s work has been completed; the remaining construction must progress before the road can become operational.

Once completed, Thane Coastal Road-1 is expected to provide motorists another route between Kharegoan Toll Naka and Gaimukh while easing traffic pressure on Ghobunder Road.