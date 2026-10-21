Shoppers Stop is betting on sustained festive demand, premium fashion and a rapidly expanding beauty distribution business to drive its next phase of growth as the retailer sharpens its store expansion strategy and works to turn around its value-fashion format, Intune, the company said in its Q2 analysts call held this week. It also plans to open 12 department stores this fiscal, up from its earlier guidance of 9–10, and sees scope to sustain annual additions of 10–12 stores over the next two to three years.

The company saw strong consumer traction during Durga Puja and Dussehra, which has reinforced its confidence that discretionary spending remains resilient, MD & CEO Kavindra Mishra told investors about demand trends in October. Unlike last year, Navratri, Durga Puja and Dussehra were in October. Diwali is in November this year.

“What we are seeing is that both for Dussehra and Pujo, the demand for premium merchandise was not limited to non-apparel products such as fragrances and watches. It was broad-based, including fashion and apparel,” Mishra told investors.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3.11 crore in the September quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 20.11 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 8.72% year-on-year to Rs 1,366.27 crore for the said period. The delayed festive calendar slowed same-store sales growth (SSG) to 2% in Q2 from 6% in Q1. The retailer recorded mid-teen like-for-like growth (SSG) during Pujo and Dussehra periods, with sales momentum broadening across menswear, women’s western wear and Indian wear, it said.

The trend is significant for Shoppers Stop as it seeks to build a more premium customer proposition while improving store productivity and profitability. Premium merchandise accounted for 73% of department store sales in the September quarter, up 390 basis points from a year ago, while average transaction value rose 9% to Rs 5,471.

The company is also building a pipeline of locations beyond major metros. It is also tapping into renewed mall leasing opportunities, as developers increasingly seek department store operators across cities. Expansion will depend on securing suitably sized spaces in premium malls and high-potential markets, Mishra said, including tier-II cities.

Beauty is emerging as a second growth engine. Shoppers Stop’s overall beauty business, including Global SS Beauty, generated Rs 367 crore in revenue during the September quarter, up 18% year-on-year, while beauty distribution revenue surged 59% to Rs 168 crore. Fragrances led the revenue growth, rising 35%.

The business is also expanding its portfolio of international beauty labels through boutiques and distribution partnerships. The company sees further opportunities in India’s organised beauty market, despite competition from players such as Nykaa, Reliance Retail and Sephora.

Intune, on the other hand, remains a work in progress. The value-fashion business reported revenue of Rs 72 crore in the quarter, with festive-adjusted like-for-like growth (SSG) of 6%. Inventory fell by `33 crore year-on-year, while repeat customers accounted for 49% of its business in Q2.

Mishra said the priority with Intune was to improve merchandise freshness, supplier reliability, and supply-chain execution before accelerating expansion. Intune has moved to weekly merchandise updates, introducing 100–250 new options or product lines in stores each week, he said.