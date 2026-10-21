The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday rejected all bids at its Treasury bill (T-bill) auction, signalling its reluctance to accept the higher yields demanded by investors amid tightening banking system liquidity.

The central bank had planned to raise Rs 23,000 crore through 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T-bills.

At the previous week’s auction, yields stood at 5.73% for 91-day T-bills, 6.29% for 182-day bills and 6.49% for 364-day bills, according to RBI data.

“The RBI may have been uncomfortable with the high yields demanded by participants. With the surplus cash balance, the central bank may not need to raise funds at such elevated rates,” said a dealer at a private sector bank.

Banking system liquidity has tightened sharply following Goods and Services Tax (GST)-related outflows, with the surplus shrinking to Rs 48,304 crore on Tuesday, its lowest level in three months, according to RBI data.

The liquidity surplus averaged Rs 3.39 lakh crore in October, down from Rs 7.77 lakh crore in September. It had touched a record Rs 11.16 lakh crore on September 6, largely driven by strong inflows through FCNR(B) deposits.

With liquidity tightening and overnight rates rising above the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate, the RBI stepped in with fine-tuning operations, beginning with a seven-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction on Monday.

The central bank’s overnight VRR auction on Wednesday drew strong demand, attracting bids worth Rs 93,241 crore against the notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore, reflecting the growing need for short-term funds among banks.

“The pressure on liquidity is mostly from GST outflows and partly due to the Jio Platforms IPO. At the rate at which liquidity is declining, the system could slip into a deficit,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

Market participants expect the RBI to continue conducting VRR auctions to ease liquidity pressures and keep overnight rates aligned with the policy repo rate of 5.5%.

The weighted average call rate (WACR) stood at 5.60% on Wednesday, compared with an average of 5.56% last week, according to Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL) data. The rate had climbed above 5.80% late last week, significantly higher than the repo rate, before easing following Monday’s VRR announcement.

“Though the VRR auction was oversubscribed on Wednesday, the RBI has not announced an additional auction. This suggests that the central bank wants to keep liquidity manageable rather than allow the surplus to rise further,” the dealer added.

Market participants said government cash balances remain elevated, but banking system liquidity could improve towards the month-end as government spending picks up.