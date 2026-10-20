The Centre may offer Chennai and Kolkata airports for development under the public-private partnership (PPP) model in the next phase, aiming to upgrade their facilities to match those at other major metro airports, sources said.

Except for Chennai and Kolkata, which Airports Authority of India (AAI) directly owns and operates, other major airports in the country are operated by private players: Delhi (GMR Group), Hyderabad (GMR), Mumbai (Adani Group) and Bengaluru (Fairfax).

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Recently, the PPP Appraisal Committee approved a plan to hand over 11 regional airports to private players under the PPP model.

Tamil Nadu’s demand for a private operator to improve service quality and facilities at Chennai airport, along with the formation of a new BJP-led government in West Bengal keen to upgrade Kolkata airport, has strengthened the case for adopting the PPP model for both, a senior official said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has leveraged the PPP model to develop key Indian airports, spearheading the adoption of the Operation, Maintenance and Development Agreement (OMDA) model. Under this arrangement, the concessionaire is responsible for the operation, management and development of the airports, while air traffic control and communication, navigation and surveillance services will remain with AAI. This direct contractual monetisation method generates revenue for AAI through passenger fees, calculated using projected traffic and average per-passenger charges at each airport, as well as upfront fees paid by private entities.

In August, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a change in Chennai airport’s operator. He argued that improvements in passenger traffic, aircraft movements and cargo handling are essential to support Tamil Nadu’s industry-friendly environment and attract investment.

Chennai Airport handled 23.01 million passengers in FY2025-26, marking a 2.7% year-on-year increase and exceeding the pre-Covid level of 22.54 million passengers. The existing terminals have a combined annual capacity of around 30 million passengers, which is expected to increase to 35 million following the commissioning of the new terminal.

Kolkata Airport is a major aviation hub serving West Bengal and acting as the primary air gateway to Northeast India. It is India’s sixth-busiest airport by passenger traffic, handling over 21 million passengers annually. Private players bring additional capital and leverage their expertise and strengths to develop infrastructure assets efficiently and enhance service quality.

The PPP-AC, at its meeting on August 4, granted in-principle approval to the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s proposal to monetise 11 airports by offering them in five bundles—Amritsar-Kangra, Varanasi-Gaya-Kushinagar, Bhubaneswar-Hubballi, Raipur-Aurangabad and Tiruchirappalli-Tirupati—for operation, management and development over 50 years.

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Airport monetisation began in India in 2003 under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, with the approval of PPPs for Delhi and Mumbai airports. Under the arrangement, AAI retained a 26% stake, while private partners held the remaining 74%. In 2006, the GMR consortium won the bid for Delhi airport, while the GVK consortium secured Mumbai airport through a competitive revenue-sharing model. The Adani Group took over the operations of Mumbai airport from GVK in February 2021.

In the second round, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru airports were leased out in October–November 2020, followed by Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports in October 2021.