India’s construction equipment industry could nearly double annual sales to 250,000–300,000 units by 2035, from around 140,000 units currently according to industry estimates cited by Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE). The market could be worth $25–30 billion by 2030–35, the company said, as demand shifts towards larger, more productive machines and customers increasingly focus on operating efficiency, uptime and lifecycle costs.

“We remain positive about the outlook for FY27, supported by continued investments in infrastructure, roads, urban development and mining,” said Dimitrov Krishnan, vice-president, sales and marketing, Volvo CE India.

Mining is emerging as a key growth driver, with demand moving towards larger excavators and wheel loaders for coal and iron-ore operations. Road and highway construction, quarrying, ports, stockyards and railway infrastructure are also supporting equipment demand.

The 20-tonne excavator segment is among Volvo CE’s strongest growth areas, with its EC210E and EC215 models seeing strong demand. Around 70–80% of EC210E customers are new to the brand, indicating wider acceptance of its products, Krishnan said.

The company expects infrastructure activity to create opportunities across roads, railways, metros and urban development. Railway investment of around ₹16 lakh crore over the next seven to eight years, including high-speed rail and dedicated freight corridors, could support demand for excavators and material-handling equipment.

However, faster project execution will be critical to translating public spending into equipment demand. Ahead of the Union Budget, Volvo CE has called for better utilisation of infrastructure outlays, policy clarity and notification of the Construction Industry Equipment (CIE) scheme announced in the latest Budget.

Alongside conventional equipment, electric machines are attracting interest as customers look to reduce operating costs. Volvo CE’s L120 electric wheel loader offers around six to eight hours of runtime on a 280 kWh battery, falling to four to five hours in high-cycle applications such as rake loading.

The company is supporting adoption through its Equipment-as-a-Service model, which offers one- to four-year contracts and pay-per-hour usage. Nearly 100 such units have been deployed across India.

“Electrification is a clear and growing trend in India, with adoption increasingly driven by total cost of ownership, application suitability and rising fuel costs,” Krishnan said. Hydrogen technologies could play a role from around 2030, although diesel is expected to remain significant in India for the next 10–15 years.

Volvo CE’s overall localisation in India is around 70%, rising above 90% for compactors. Its Bengaluru plant produces around 75% of the products it sells domestically, while exports reach Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Connected machines and AI-based fleet management are also creating opportunities to improve utilisation, predict maintenance needs and reduce downtime. The shift, the company said, is towards providing productivity, uptime and lifecycle support alongside equipment sales.

“Ultimately, digitalisation will help us move beyond selling machines towards delivering greater productivity, uptime and lower total cost of ownership for customers,” Krishnan said.