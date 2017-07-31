ITDC appoints Ravneet Kaur as chairperson, managing director

Ravneet Kaur is the first woman to be appointed as full time Chairperson and Managing Director of ITDC. (Website)

State-run India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) today said it has appointed Ravneet Kaur as the Chairperson and Managing Director. Kaur is the first woman to be appointed as full time Chairperson and Managing Director of ITDC. An IAS officer of 1988 batch, Punjab cadre, Kaur was Joint Secretary in Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion under Ministry of Commerce and Industry prior to her appointment. Earlier, in Government of India, she has served in the Department of Financial Services, Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Disinvestment. Kaur has taken over from Umang Narula, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the J&K Cadre, ITDC said in a statement. She has served multiple positions including Chairperson and MD, Exim Bank and Chairperson and MD of India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd, among others. ITDC was incorporated in 1966 with a mandate to develop and expand tourism infrastructure in the country.