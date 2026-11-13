Bank stocks have seen some sellings after the recent run-up in recent weeks. Kotak Institutional Equities in its report dated November 11,2026, believes the opportunity in the sector may not be over. However, The brokerage prefers frontline private sector banks and State Bank of India (SBI). Improvement in net interest margins (NIMs), steady loan growth and lower credit costs are key factors supporting Kotak’s views.

Here is a detailed outlook of Kotak Institutional Equities’ analysis of the banking sector’s Q2 performance –

Bank earnings jump 20% in the September quarter

Banks under Kotak Institutional Equities’ coverage reported a 20% year-on-year rise in earnings in Q2FY27. Operating profit increased around 15%. Provisions declined 25% from the year-ago period.

Net interest income (NII) also grew around 15%. Private banks recorded earnings growth of nearly 25%. Public sector banks reported growth of around 20%.

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The quarter did show differences in operating performance. Net interest margins remained stable or improved for public sector banks. They declined for several private lenders. The impact of FCNR deposits was among the factors affecting margins.

Loan growth remained firm across both categories. Treasury income, however, contributed less on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Asset quality indicators stayed stable, supported by lower fresh slippages.

Kotak betting on frontline private banks and SBI

Kotak expects large private banks and SBI to benefit from the changing interest rate environment.

A shift towards a better loan mix could support margins, even if overall loan growth moderates. Banks are also replacing expensive wholesale borrowings with lower-cost term deposits, including foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits.

Kotak expects these developments, along with the rate cycle, to support net interest margin expansion.

The brokerage said, “We like the frontline banks (private banks and SBI) in this leg of the cycle.”

These lenders also face relatively lower pressure on fee income and operating expenses than their peers.

The loan mix is expected to move gradually away from corporate lending. Recent demand in this segment has partly been driven by higher working capital requirements and longer cash-conversion cycles.

There is a caveat, though. The brokerage cautioned that the extent of margin improvement will depend on the duration of the rate cycle and the prevailing deposit and funding environment.

Asset quality: The key factor to watch

Credit costs are another reason behind Kotak’s positive outlook on the sector.

The brokerage expects asset quality to remain stable in the near term. It sees limited signs of stress across loan portfolios.

It also sees limited immediate risk in gold-loan portfolios. The customer base of banks is largely tilted towards larger-ticket borrowers with relatively lower risk profiles.

Kotak said, “We retain our positive outlook on asset quality and benign credit costs in the near term.”

Why is Kotak cautious on mid-tier and regional banks

Kotak believes valuations remain reasonable. The re-rating has followed a period of underperformance and declining share prices.

It said, “We like frontline private banks and SBI, despite the recent expansion in valuation differential.”

The brokerage remains cautious about mid-tier banks. Expected returns make it difficult to build a stronger investment case there.

It also prefers to avoid regional banks. They have higher exposure to gold loans, and their valuations look relatively expensive.

Bandhan Bank: Kotak’s preferred MFI pick

Among lenders with significant microfinance institution (MFI) exposure, Kotak highlighted Bandhan Bank as its preferred name.

“We like Bandhan Bank among banks that have a higher share of MFI exposure in their loan portfolios,” the brokerage said.

The bank sector outlook: Kotak’s key expectation

Kotak Institutional Equities believe that the frontline banks are well positioned in the current rate cycle. They like large private banks and SBI and see margins growing on the back of “favourable loan mix”. However, they do not rule out some “moderation in headline loan growth.”

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.