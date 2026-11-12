Six months into the launch of the VF MPV7, VinFast India has slashed its price to Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom). That’s a cool Rs 4.1 lakh lower than the 7-seater’s launch price of Rs 24.49 lakh. The price cut pits the brand head-to-head against top-spec trims of competitors Kia Carens Clavis EV, Mahindra XEV 9S, and the recently launched MG Hector Tomahawk EV.

“For any original equipment manufacturer (OEM), taking a price cut, that too within just six months of launch, is a hard call,” says Rakesh Srivastava, auto expert & former MD, Nissan Motor India. “In this case, after the initial response from the customer and insights gleaned from users, the company would have realised the brand is not in a position to command a premium at the moment,” he points out. This also indicates that the brand could not achieve the desired traction even during the festive season, says an observer.

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“VinFast is facing the typical newcomer challenge and the price cut essentially means the company is trying to make its offering more competitive,” he adds.

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The Vietnam-based EV maker launched the VF MPV 7 in April this year, but as per industry reports, sales have been sluggish. A report by Autocar Professional quoting the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) says VinFast was able to sell only 530 units of the VF MPV 7 model in the first half of FY27. This makes up only a 4% share of VinFast’s total sales of 13,307 EVs in H1 FY27.

The company positioned the MPV 7 as a practical and safe vehicle designed for long-distance utility and Indian road conditions. But consumers evaluating a primarily family car hesitated to spend on a new badge with an under-construction service network at a time when other brands offered either better on-road visibility or lower entry price points.

VinFast has not released an official statement on the price cut but has updated the product details on its corporate website. Queries sent to the company by Financial Express did not elicit any response till press time.

Closing the gap

The company currently sells four electric vehicles in India—two 5-seater SUVs and two 7-seater MPVs. All the vehicles sold in the country are assembled at its Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, manufacturing facility.

The family-focused three-row electric mover was launched to rival mainstream Indian MPVs. But brand experts point at a dichotomy between the MPV 7’s pricing and its market positioning when it was launched. Think of its this way: A 7-seater is hardly an impulse purchase — it is likely the household’s primary vehicle, used for office commute by elders, school drop-offs and family trips. That means consumers in this segment are not only looking for brochure highlights; they are also appraising after-sales network and resale value, besides everything in between.

“The Indian EV market is at an inflection point, and people are weighing many aspects of a product when buying a brand — such as the battery life, range and comfort,” says Som Kapoor, partner & leader, future of mobility, EY-Parthenon India. That said, a price cut alone will not be enough.

As a relatively unfamiliar brand in India, VinFast needs to build trust to stand up against entrenched players like Kia, Mahindra and MG Motors. “VinFast will really need to tell the Indian buyers what the brand story is and what it really stands for,” says Naresh Gupta, chief strategy officer & managing partner, Bang In The Middle. “If the brand thinks that people will see their models running on the roads and that would be enough, it will have to rethink the strategy,” Gupta adds.

Experts say offering a competitive price is just one aspect for a new brand to make a mark in any market. Among other things, the company needs to work on expanding its dealership network and build a compelling positioning to stand up to competition.

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The reduction in the price signals that VinFast has a sharp eye on India’s growing EV market, which stood at $3.71 billion in 2025. While the category is nascent, competition is intensifying.

Launched in October 2024, BYD’s eMax 7 was one of the early entrants in the 7-seater MPV category. The EV currently commands ex-showroom price of Rs 28.3 lakh and offers a range of 485 km for its base variant in the category. Kia’s Carens Clavis EV retails at an affordable ex-showroom price of Rs 18 lakh but offers a slightly lower range of 404 km on full charge. In November 2025, Mahindra unveiled its XEV 9S at an ex-showroom price of Rs 20.7 lakh with a battery capacity of 59 kWh and a claimed range of 521 km on full charge.

In this scenario, VinFast needs to market its advantages aggressively to overcome buyer hesitation. Currently sold in a single configuration, offering more variants and battery options would allow buyers the option to choose between valueand luxury.