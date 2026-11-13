By Ankit Jain

The Union Cabinet recently approved a Rs 14,500-crore Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme for development of grid-scale energy storage systems. Even as VGF schemes help build a healthy pipeline of storage projects, investment in domestic cell manufacturing will be crucial for reducing import dependence, writes Ankit Jain.

Why should electricity storage infrastructure be upgraded?

INDIA HAS ADDED sizeable renewable energy capacity over the last few years with installed capacity including large hydro touching 300 GW as on September 2026. Its share in the overall installed capacity is now more than 53%. The major capacity is in the form of plain-vanilla solar and wind, which is intermittent in nature, and hence it becomes important to add storage capacity in order to ensure grid stability and store excess power generated during off peak hours.

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Rapid renewable capacity additions and that too in specific states such as Rajasthan and Gujarat have created congested zones and have exerted pressure on the evacuation infrastructure leading to instances of grid curtailment. Thus, storage capacity addition can help absorb surplus generation during peak renewable hours, and shift energy to non-solar periods. Therefore, storage has become a policy priority. It will be critical for delivering a reliable round-the-clock supply, while supporting India’s 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity target.

What are the types of storage infrastructure viable for India?

CURRENTLY FOR STORAGE, two main technologies are being talked about in India – Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and Pumped Storage Projects (PSP). Under BESS, electricity is stored in battery cells such as Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP), while for a PSP project, there are two reservoirs at different heights.

In a PSP, electricity is used to pump water to an upper reservoir, where it is stored and the same is subsequently released through turbines to generate electricity when discharge is needed.

BESS projects are quicker to implement, while PSP projects are more complicated to build, and have long gestation periods. The lifespan of a BESS project is 12-15 years (depends on the cycles of charging and discharging with the typical lifeof batteries being 7000-8000 cycles) and offers 2-4 hours of discharge. PSP projects, on the other hand, offer longer discharge hours with a lifespan of 35–40 years.

Schemes to make storage biz viable

The power ministry had announced two viability gap funding (VGF) schemes in 2023 and 2025 with a total of 43.8 GWh of BESS with a combined support of ~`9,160 crore. Under the VGF scheme of September 2023, `3,760 crore was allocated for 4 GWh of BESS capacity, which was later increased to 13.2 GWh, as battery costs witnessed a decline. The VGF support, which was `27 lakh per MW in October 2024, was slashed to `18 lakh per MWh in June 2025, after the cut in battery costs and thus storage capex. This month, the government approved a VGF scheme of `14,500 crore for supporting 60 GWh of PSP, 30 GWh of BESS and 2 GWh of capacity through alternative energy storage technologies. The total capex is likely to be `97,600 crore. Under this, the BESS projects will require a minimum of 40% domestic content, which can help in reducing import dependence. It had earlier announced a product linked incentive scheme with a total outlay of `18,100 crore for 50 GWh of domestic cell manufacturing.It has mandated two-hour storage (~10% of capacity) in solar tenders along with energy storage obligations (ESO) trajectory that rises to 4% by FY2030 for discoms and large consumers. In addition, Green Energy Corridor Phase III (GEC-III) has also been announced, which envisages 50 GWh of BESS with a total capex of `50,000 crore.

Can these schemes attract investments?

THE VGF SCHEMES have helped built a healthy pipeline of storage projects over the last one to two years. However, the pace of commissioning of the capacity remained slow until recently when rapid capacity buildout happened. However, around 24 GWh of BESS tenders have been cancelled so far. This can be attributed to the aggressive bidding based on the expectation that battery pack prices will continue to fall, while in fact these remained volatile in 2026 and even saw a rise, which, coupled with a sharp rupee depreciation, may have rendered some of these projects unviable. To address this, the ESO needs to be enforced effectively so that discoms contract for storage capacities. Faster approvals for pumped storage projects will support capacity addition. Continued investment in domestic cell manufacturing will be important to reduce import dependence for the BESS segment.

Projections on storage needs

ICRA EXPECTS THE energy storage capacity to reach 50-55 GW by 2030 and 65-70 GW by 2032 with 4-5 hours of storage, which will be met through a mix of BESS and PSP. The sharp decline in BESS tariffs over the past months, driven by the sharp decline in battery prices over the years, is anticipated to improve the adoption of storage projects. This is also reflected in rapid increase in BESS capacity addition from 0.5 GWh in March 2025 to 5.9 GWh in March 2026, and further to 14.5 GWh by September 2026. The pipeline for BESS capacity remains robust with 78.9 GWh under construction (with signed power purchase agreement (PPA)/ battery energy storage purchase agreement (BESPA)), 28.9 GWh awarded and 76 GWh under tendering.

The writer is vice-president & co-group head — corporate ratings, Icra.