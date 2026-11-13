Happiest Health, the healthcare venture from IT industry veteran Ashok Soota, on Thursday launched its digital healthcare unit called ‘Happiest Digital Health,’ laying out a roadmap along with a Rs 500 crore investment in technology spread across the next five years. Around half of the total committed outlay has been earmarked for the Digital Health unit, intending to release a series of 11 medical applications around paediatrics, fatty liver reversal, cardio monitoring, and tobacco de-addiction over the next 18 months.

Built on domain-specific small language models (SLMs), the applications are being developed by the tech team at Happiest Minds, the management revealed. While still in a pilot stage, they will be released commercially over the next year-and-a-half.

Of these, the company showcased an AI-powered diabetes management app called DiaBeater that profiles an individual’s health, identifies problem areas, and designs a schedule for nutrition, sleep, and exercise, among other services. Another offering called ColonE is a gut microbiome testing service that offers detailed insights into gut health using next-generation sequencing to analyse microbial DNA from stool samples and then provides dietary and lifestyle recommendations.

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After its launch in 2022, Happiest Health has diagnostics and specialty clinics, but the vision behind the digital segment is to bring a suite of healthcare services onto a single integrated platform beyond its physical presence. “Digital solutions requires heavy investments in tech infrastructure,” CTO Mythili Kandula said.

According to Soota, the scope in digital health is immense; the segment is expected to reach $1.8 trillion in valuation by 2033 on a global level, expanding at an annual growth rate of 25%.

Despite stiff competition among existing digital platforms, Soota is confident that Happiest Health’s advanced offerings are ahead of the curve technically. “We have built a large ecosystem designed to handle functions that aren’t being done anywhere else,” he explained. “For example, we have a doctor who is the leading expert on de-addiction in the country advising us,” he noted.

While the eventual goal with Happiest Health is to stand among the top digital healthcare providers, Soota is still pragmatic. “The e-pharmacy business comprises most of digital healthcare today. I can’t promise that we will surpass players that have been around for decades, but barring e-pharmacy, we will be among the top two in the country positively,” he added.

Underscoring the increasing value of preventative diagnostics, Soota said that pre and post-healthcare services form a big part of the business. “Preventative diagnostics can save a lot of downstream costs for people. And this could essentially affect the healthcare business negatively, but the objective here is to give people in this country a better life. Even if that hurts the revenue of the other segments,” he stated.

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While Soota did not disclose the entirety of his investments in healthcare, he said that until now several hundred crore rupees have been spent on Happiest Health’s physical infrastructure. The undertaking is his second in healthcare after SKAN, a non-profit initiative focusing on scientific research around ageing and neurological problems.

In September, Soota sold his 22.7% majority stake in Bengaluru-based IT firm Happiest Minds to ITC Infotech for Rs 1,330 crore, setting into motion a merger that is expected to be completed by late next year. A large portion of these funds were reportedly set aside by Soota to scale his ambitions in healthcare.

The 83-year-old started leaning towards the sector after being falsely diagnosed himself at a reputed medical institution. As he went deeper, Soota realised how interconnected industries are becoming. “I decided to set up an organisation then, because that is my skill,” he noted.