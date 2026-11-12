The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has begun a nationwide performance audit of state-run power distribution companies (discoms), covering 39 discoms across the country and five states where electricity distribution is still handled by government departments.

The audit on operational and financial performance is aimed at identifying the problems plaguing the distribution sector and helping the Centre and state governments frame policies to address them, particularly as losses in the sector continue to put pressure on state finances, sources said.

Unlike earlier audits, which covered individual discoms in different states at different times, the latest exercise will examine 39 discoms simultaneously across 27 states, along with five departmental undertakings. As many as 28 field audit offices are involved in the exercise, which will assess the financial and operational performance of the utilities using a common set of audit parameters.

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The audit will cover five years from FY22 to FY26. The individual state reports would start to flow in from mid-next year. This is the first part of a five-year plan to examine the entire power sector, covering both central and state entities. Transmission will be taken up next year, followed by renewable energy and power generation in subsequent years.

The CAG has prepared the audit plan with the help of IIM Ahmedabad and after consultations with the Ministry of Power, the Central Electricity Authority, electricity regulators, central and state power companies and other stakeholders. Field audit offices across the country were also consulted to ensure that differences in the challenges faced by individual states are taken into account.

The idea is not just to produce separate audit reports for state legislatures but also to identify common problems across states and flag them to policymakers at the Centre. The findings are expected to help the Centre identify gaps that require national-level policy intervention, while giving state governments a clearer picture of the problems specific to their power utilities and the changes needed in their own policies.

The CAG believes better and more consistent data will help both the Centre and states make more informed decisions on power sector planning.

Apart from examining the usual financial and operational parameters, the CAG plans to conduct a consumer satisfaction survey covering around 10,000 consumers across the country. The survey will include households, industries, commercial establishments and agricultural consumers, and will look at issues such as quality and reliability of supply and consumer safety.

As of March 31, 2025, 24 discoms had negative net worth and accumulated losses of Rs 3.41 lakh crore.

The audit will also examine power trading, an area that has gained importance as states increasingly rely on short-term purchases to meet their electricity requirements. The CAG wants to examine whether state utilities have robust systems for forecasting demand and choosing the right time to buy electricity. This is important because the cost of power procurement ultimately affects the financial health of discoms as well as the tariffs and costs borne by consumers.

Another key feature is the decision to examine the Centre’s Rs 3 lakh crore Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) alongside the performance audit of state discoms. Since the funds under the scheme are being spent by the same distribution companies that are being audited, the CAG has decided to integrate the two exercises. This will help assess how effectively the funds are being used for projects such as smart metering and distribution infrastructure upgrades.