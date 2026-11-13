Microsoft Outlook Outage Live Updates: A massive global Microsoft 365 outage has disrupted critical workplace communication, email, and cloud-based services for users worldwide. According to outage tracking platform Downdetector, nearly 130,000 users globally reported connectivity issues at the peak of the disruption. Users across businesses, schools, and government agencies have faced widespread difficulties accessing Outlook, sending or receiving emails, loading inboxes, and using Microsoft Teams and Copilot.

What Microsoft has to say so far

The global incident began with an initial advisory posted on the official @MSFT365Status X account on November 12, when the disruption appeared limited to mailbox access in North and South America.

In its very first statement on the thread, Microsoft wrote: “We’re investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543.”

Within hours, the disruption escalated into a worldwide service degradation affecting Teams, SharePoint, Copilot, and Defender XDR under a second incident tracking ID, MO1550821.As the outage stretched into Friday, November 13, Microsoft’s subsequent updates on the same thread revealed that initial mitigation efforts were struggling to hold under live user traffic.

In its latest update on the thread, the company stated: “We’ve monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed they’re not taking as expected. We’re identifying alternate workstreams that can be applied to increase capacity in the face of sustained traffic management imbalances. More info under EX1550543 and MO1550821 in the Microsoft 365 admin center, as well as https://msft.it/6013xBHsf if the admin center is not available to you.”

Downdetector status in India: Top 3 most affected Microsoft services

Outage-tracking platform Downdetector logged over 800 problem reports across India on Friday morning, as the global Microsoft disruption, which has now spread to 74 countries, continues to impact workplace tools. Based on Downdetector tracking data, these three Microsoft services are seeing the highest volume of user complaints:

– Microsoft Outlook (Exchange Online)

– Microsoft 365 (Suite and Admin Center)

– Microsoft Teams

Live Updates