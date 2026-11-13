Microsoft Outlook Outage Live Updates: A massive global Microsoft 365 outage has disrupted critical workplace communication, email, and cloud-based services for users worldwide. According to outage tracking platform Downdetector, nearly 130,000 users globally reported connectivity issues at the peak of the disruption. Users across businesses, schools, and government agencies have faced widespread difficulties accessing Outlook, sending or receiving emails, loading inboxes, and using Microsoft Teams and Copilot.
What Microsoft has to say so far
The global incident began with an initial advisory posted on the official @MSFT365Status X account on November 12, when the disruption appeared limited to mailbox access in North and South America.
In its very first statement on the thread, Microsoft wrote: “We’re investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543.”
Within hours, the disruption escalated into a worldwide service degradation affecting Teams, SharePoint, Copilot, and Defender XDR under a second incident tracking ID, MO1550821.As the outage stretched into Friday, November 13, Microsoft’s subsequent updates on the same thread revealed that initial mitigation efforts were struggling to hold under live user traffic.
In its latest update on the thread, the company stated: “We’ve monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed they’re not taking as expected. We’re identifying alternate workstreams that can be applied to increase capacity in the face of sustained traffic management imbalances. More info under EX1550543 and MO1550821 in the Microsoft 365 admin center, as well as https://msft.it/6013xBHsf if the admin center is not available to you.”
Downdetector status in India: Top 3 most affected Microsoft services
Outage-tracking platform Downdetector logged over 800 problem reports across India on Friday morning, as the global Microsoft disruption, which has now spread to 74 countries, continues to impact workplace tools. Based on Downdetector tracking data, these three Microsoft services are seeing the highest volume of user complaints:
– Microsoft Outlook (Exchange Online)
– Microsoft 365 (Suite and Admin Center)
– Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Outlook Outage LIVE Update: Microsoft’s global service disruption has now stretched past 13 hours, leaving Outlook, Copilot, and core Microsoft 365 tools degraded across 74 countries. The company has yet to provide an estimated timeline for full restoration as Indian and Asia-Pacific workplaces continue to experience email and login failures.
Clarifying which tools are usable right now, Microsoft noted that core Teams messaging and live online meetings remain largely functional. However, features tied directly to Exchange Online—including Outlook inboxes, calendar invites, and meeting scheduling—continue to fail for millions of users.
Here's the latest update from Indigo:
Service Advisory
Due to a global Microsoft service disruption, our email support services are currently impacted, and we may not be able to receive your emails.
All other support channels remain available. For any urgent assistance, please reach out to 6E Skai through our website or mobile app.
We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding.— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 13, 2026
IndiGo announced on Friday that the ongoing global Microsoft outage has disrupted its email support services, warning passengers that emails may fail to reach the airline. For urgent assistance, the carrier has directed flyers to use its AI chatbot, 6E Skai, or alternative support channels.
Rules out any cyber attack behind the incident.
"We regret that today’s outages caused disruptions for our customers, and we are working to address the issue. We will continue to share more information as soon as we have it, and for now I can confirm that there is no indication this is the result of malicious or cyber activity."
The last update from Microsoft on the status of the outage came 2 hours ago, stating:
"We’ve monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed they're not taking as expected. We’re identifying alternate workstreams that can be applied to increase capacity in the face of sustained traffic management imbalances."
The disruption kicked off on Thursday, November 12, when Microsoft logged incident EX1550543 after users began reporting widespread failures accessing Exchange Online mailboxes. Within two hours, outage reports on Downdetector surged past 130,000 globally, hitting Outlook, Teams, and Copilot.