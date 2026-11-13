Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang is stepping down as chief executive of the company he helped build over 33 years into a roughly $4 trillion powerhouse central to the artificial intelligence boom.The board named longtime Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it launches a search for a permanent successor that will consider both internal and external candidates.
What’s Next for Jensen Huang?
Huang has signaled he is prepared to appear before Congress to address questions about whether US’ national security was affected. According to Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.), Huang has agreed to brief lawmakers on his contacts with a woman identified as a suspected Chinese intelligence operative and on Nvidia’s internal security practices, reported NBC News.
Beijing has meanwhile dismissed the spying allegations as a “smear”. Following the resignation announcement, US President Donald Trump publicly floated former Apple CEO Tim Cook as a potential permanent replacement.
Third affair allegations surface
Reports have linked Huang’s departure to multiple extra-marital relationships, including one with the suspected Chinese operative identified as Alice Huang and another with senior Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell. Additional claims of a third relationship have also emerged in Reuters’ exclusive report.
Market Reaction
Nvidia’s stock ended Thursday’s session 4.3% lower before recovering around 1% in after-hours trading. Despite the decline, retail investors continued to snap up the company’s shares, suggesting that enthusiasm for AI-related investments remains strong. Meanwhile, competitors AMD and Broadcom each advanced roughly 6%. Investor confidence in the sector was further reinforced after chipmaker Cerebras raised its revenue outlook on the back of growing AI demand, triggering an 18% surge in its shares, reported Reuters.
Track live updates here on Jensen Huang and Nvidia’s next move as the company navigates the fallout:
Nvidia-Jensen Huang Live Updates:
Nvidia shares finished Thursday’s session down 4.3% after touching their lowest level in 52 weeks during early trading. However, the stock staged a recovery later in the day, substantially reducing its losses by the closing bell. For much of the session, the chipmaker appeared set to end trading with a market capitalisation below $4 trillion for the first time since July 2025. A late rebound helped the company narrowly retain its valuation above that milestone.
The controversy surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is creating fresh uncertainty in China’s unofficial market for advanced Nvidia processors, with traders reportedly anticipating tougher restrictions on the movement of US-made chips into the country.
A trader involved in the business told CNBC, speaking anonymously because of the sensitive nature of the trade, that restrictions had already become particularly stringent this year and could tighten further. According to the source, participants involved in supplying restricted Nvidia chips to Chinese AI companies had been instructed to suspend operations until the following week amid the controversy surrounding Huang, including allegations of an extramarital relationship with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.
The full scale of China's underground Nvidia chip market remains unknown.
Concerns over potential US restrictions also weighed on Chinese artificial intelligence stocks on Thursday. Alibaba shares fell approximately 7% in Hong Kong following reports that the company had purchased chips through Singapore-based Megaspeed. The firm was allegedly linked to arrangements that provided access to Nvidia processors through a woman reportedly connected to Huang. Alibaba did not respond to requests for comment.
The trader also pointed to the anticipated arrival of US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen on November 18 for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' meeting as another factor behind the temporary suspension. The source suggested that the visit could bring increased attention from US authorities to illicit chip shipments. Shenzhen is considered a major centre for the unauthorised distribution of Nvidia processors.
Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.), chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, has called on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to appear before lawmakers for public hearings scheduled for December 3 and December 10, respectively.
In a statement shared on X, Scott said recent developments had raised significant questions surrounding U.S. national security and safeguards for sensitive American technology. He stressed that both officials should address the concerns before the committee, adding, “The American people deserve answers.”
Scott also issued a warning to Huang in a formal letter, making clear that the committee could take further action if the Nvidia chief does not agree to testify voluntarily. He said lawmakers were prepared to use every available measure, including issuing subpoenas, to ensure the inquiry proceeds.
The senator described the proposed hearing as a necessary exercise of congressional oversight, reported CNBC.
According to a Reuters report citing two individuals familiar with the matter, former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was involved in an intimate relationship with another employee at the company.
The latest disclosure comes after earlier reports linked him to Alice Huang and Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell, developments that emerged ahead of his resignation on Thursday. Nvidia declined to comment on the allegations, while Reuters withheld the identity of the second employee.