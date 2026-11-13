Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang is stepping down as chief executive of the company he helped build over 33 years into a roughly $4 trillion powerhouse central to the artificial intelligence boom.The board named longtime Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it launches a search for a permanent successor that will consider both internal and external candidates.

What’s Next for Jensen Huang?

Huang has signaled he is prepared to appear before Congress to address questions about whether US’ national security was affected. According to Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.), Huang has agreed to brief lawmakers on his contacts with a woman identified as a suspected Chinese intelligence operative and on Nvidia’s internal security practices, reported NBC News.

Beijing has meanwhile dismissed the spying allegations as a “smear”. Following the resignation announcement, US President Donald Trump publicly floated former Apple CEO Tim Cook as a potential permanent replacement.

Third affair allegations surface

Reports have linked Huang’s departure to multiple extra-marital relationships, including one with the suspected Chinese operative identified as Alice Huang and another with senior Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell. Additional claims of a third relationship have also emerged in Reuters’ exclusive report.

Market Reaction

Nvidia’s stock ended Thursday’s session 4.3% lower before recovering around 1% in after-hours trading. Despite the decline, retail investors continued to snap up the company’s shares, suggesting that enthusiasm for AI-related investments remains strong. Meanwhile, competitors AMD and Broadcom each advanced roughly 6%. Investor confidence in the sector was further reinforced after chipmaker Cerebras raised its revenue outlook on the back of growing AI demand, triggering an 18% surge in its shares, reported Reuters.

Track live updates here on Jensen Huang and Nvidia’s next move as the company navigates the fallout:

Live Updates

Nvidia-Jensen Huang Live Updates: