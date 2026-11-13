Godrej Properties announed the addition of a 31-acre land parcel on Indore-Ujjain Road for a new residential project. The proposed development will have an estimated saleable area of around 0.7 million square feet.

The company plans to develop a plotted residential project on the land, offering plots of different sizes along with planned infrastructure, recreational spaces and premium amenities.

“The transaction strengthens GPL’s presence in Indore and expands its footprint in the micro market,” Godrej Properties said in its regulatory filing.

Infrastructure push drives residential demand in Indore

The company already has two plotted developments in the city, Godrej Greenview Estate and Verdania Estate. Both projects have witnessed strong customer demand and are at an advanced stage of completion.

Advertisement

Indore-Ujjain Road is emerging as one of the city’s fastest-growing residential corridors. The location offers connectivity to Indore International Airport, Ujjain city and key commercial centres. It also has access to established schools and hospitals.

The planned expansion of the metro network, growth in the corporate and IT sectors and ongoing infrastructure development have further supported the city’s residential market.

Godrej Properties eyes long-term growth in Indore

Godrej Properties said demand for plotted residential developments Within this market has increased steadily as homebuyers look for larger spaces and the flexibility to design their own homes.

Commenting on the acquisition, Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO of Godrej Properties, said, “Indore is one of India’s most promising real estate markets, and we see significant long-term potential here. Located on Indore-Ujjain Road, the land gives us the opportunity to create a thoughtfully planned community and build on the momentum of our existing projects.”

“This is our third project in the city and reflects our commitment to creating value for customers in high-growth markets, where demand for well-planned, branded plotted communities continues to rise,” he added.

About Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties is part of the Godrej Industries Group and operates in India’s real estate sector. The company said more than 1 lakh families have found homes through its developments.

It combines the Godrej Group’s 129-year legacy with a focus on residential and urban development. The company also focuses on sustainability, design, quality and community development.

In 2025, Godrej Properties ranked first globally in the real estate sector on the S&P Global Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. It also secured the top global ranking among residential developers by GRESB, with a score of 100 out of 100 in both 2025 and 2026.