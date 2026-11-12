India’s shift towards barrier-less toll collection is facing a challenge, with thousands of vehicle crossings going unidentified at automated toll plazas. The issue has raised concerns about unpaid user fees and enforcement, especially along the Delhi-Jaipur section of NH-48, where motorists can cross toll gates without stopping.

As per The Indian Express report, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is discussing possible measures with investigative agencies and GST authorities to find out those vehicles and prevent suspected violations.

Delhi-Jaipur highway: How many crossings went unidentified?

Citing toll plaza data, The Indian Express reported that around 2.60 lakh crossings at Shahjahanpur in Rajasthan remained unidentified out of 24 lakh recorded after barrier-less tolling started on August 1.

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At Manoharpura, more than 99,500 unidentified crossings were registered out of 31,74 lakh by October 1. Delhi’s Mundka-Bakkarwala plaza also recorded unidentified crossings, accounting for a total of 2%.

How does barrier-less FASTag tolling work?

The Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system uses cameras and FASTag readers to identify vehicles and collect tolls without requiring drivers to stop at physical barriers.

According to The Indian Express, identification can fail when number plates or FASTags are hidden, unreadable or inconsistent with vehicle records. The report also underlined concerns related to vehicles using false registration numbers.

What happens if FASTag payment fails?

Barrier-less tolling does not mean toll-free travel. When a vehicle is identified, but its toll remains unpaid, an electronic notice cab issued to its registered owner.

As per the PIB official release from March 2026, motorists can pay the normal user fee within 72 hours after getting an e-notice. If payment is not made within 72 hours of its issuance, the amount payable becomes twice the normal toll.

Vehicle owners can also challenge notices within 72 hours through the designated portal. Such complaints should be resolved within five days, failing which the unpaid-fee claim lapses. Motorists can also check notices and make payments at https://nhfeenotice.parivahan.gov,in.

The authorities are also considering stricter penalties and possible FIRs in serious cases. These measures have not been finalised.

NHAI issues new guidelines for barrier-less toll plazas

The concerns come as NHAI prepares to expand automated tolling. As per PIB, NHAI also issued guidelines to standardise barrier-free toll plaza infrastructure with four or more lanes. The guidelines span lane layouts, lighting, road signs, overhead equipment and safety arrangements.

Delhi-Jaipur corridor already has three barrier-less plazas

NHAI has introduced MLFF tolling at Shahjahanpur on NH-48 in August, 2026. With Daulatpura and Manoharpura already working on the system, the Manesar-Jaipur stretch became barrier-free at its toll collection points.

While the technology intends to reduce queues and fuel consumption, the unidentified crossings underlined an enforcement challenge. For motorists, keeping FASTag details updated, keeping sufficient balance and responding promptly to official notices continue to be crucial.