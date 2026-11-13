Delhi AQI Today: Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category for the first time this season on Friday (November 13), with the city’s average AQI reaching 403. A thick layer of smog reduced visibility across several parts of the national capital.

The AQI stood at 403 at 6.05 am and remained unchanged at 8 am and 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) data. The readings precede the city’s official daily bulletin, which reports the 24-hour average AQI at 4 pm.

Delhi last recorded a severe air quality day on January 19, when its 24-hour average AQI stood at 410, according to PTI.

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33 stations record severe air quality

Of the 58 monitoring stations reporting data at 8 am, 33 registered severe air quality, while 24 were in the ‘very poor’ category. Only one station recorded ‘moderate’ air quality. IIT Delhi recorded the highest AQI at 488, followed by Chandni Chowk at 479 and Delhi University’s North Campus at 478.

Burari Crossing registered 456, while ITO and Jawaharlal Nehru University both recorded 451. Severe readings were also reported at Jahangirpuri at 430, Wazirpur at 427, Anand Vihar at 419 and Rohini at 413. IGI Airport’s Terminal 3 recorded 403, while Tikri Kalan stood at 402.

Under CPCB’s classification, AQI readings between 401 and 500 are ‘severe’, while 301-400 is ‘very poor’. Values of 201-300 are ‘poor’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’ and 0-50 ‘good’.

GRAP Stage III curbs remain in force

The deterioration came a week after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan across the National Capital Region on November 6.

Delhi’s daily average AQI was 382 when the restrictions were imposed. The commission cited unfavourable weather conditions that limited the dispersal of pollutants, with forecasts indicating that air quality would slip into the severe category.

Stage III restrictions include a ban on several dust-generating construction and demolition activities across NCR, alongside the closure of stone crushers and mining operations. These measures apply in addition to restrictions under Stages I and II.

Vehicle curbs cover BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or older light motor vehicles in Delhi and the high-vehicle-density districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The order also restricts the entry into Delhi of BS-IV and older diesel light and medium goods vehicles registered outside the capital. Delhi-registered diesel medium goods vehicles meeting BS-IV or older standards face restrictions within the city.

Stage IV, the highest level of restrictions under GRAP, applies to ‘severe plus’ air quality, corresponding to a citywide AQI reading of above 450.