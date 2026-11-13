The global investment bank, Jefferies, has identified four stocks across insurance distribution, power equipment, financial services and pharmaceuticals, with potential upside ranging from 20% to 96%.

The September quarter earnings season has thrown up a mixed set of results. While some companies are dealing with regulatory uncertainty and margin pressures, others are benefiting from stronger order flows, improving business performance and changing demand patterns.

Jefferies , in its latest report dated November 12-13, has maintained or reiterated its ‘Buy’ recommendations on four stocks – Turtlemint, Hitachi Energy India, Manappuram Finance and Alkem Laboratories.

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The reasons behind these recommendations are different. While Turtlemint’s outlook hinges on its ability to navigate regulatory changes, Hitachi Energy is benefiting from rising demand for power infrastructure. Manappuram Finance is banking on gold loan growth, while Alkem’s longer-term prospects depend on margin recovery.

Let’s take a look at what is driving Jefferies’ optimism and what investors should watch.

Jefferies on Turtlemint

Jefferies has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Turtlemint, with a revised target price of Rs 120, down from Rs 145 earlier. Jefferies sees a potential upside of 96% in the stock from the current level.

Turtlemint is facing an important regulatory question. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has proposed changes to insurance distribution rules. These could affect the company’s commission income and distribution model.

Jefferies believes the stock could offer a high-risk, high-reward opportunity.

According to the Jefferies report, Turtlemint’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss for the September 2026 quarter was lower than estimated, supported by cost savings. The company also added 37,000 verified digital partners during the quarter, compared with 32,000 in the June quarter.

Another positive was its revenue performance. Revenue as a percentage of premiums stood at 28.2%, which was 220 basis points above Jefferies’ estimates.

The company believes it can protect profitability by increasing its direct-to-consumer business and cross-selling health and life insurance products. It also expects to manage potential agent attrition and lower take rates.

Jefferies has, however, reduced its target price from Rs 145 to Rs 120, factoring in near-term uncertainties. The brokerage values the company at 14 times its December 2028 estimated adjusted EBITDA.

Jefferies on Hitachi Energy

Jefferies has reiterated its ‘Buy’ recommendation on Hitachi Energy India, setting a target price of Rs 45,790. This indicates a potential upside of 48% from the current market price.

The expansion of data centres, renewable energy and electric vehicles is creating fresh demand for India’s power infrastructure. Hitachi Energy India is among the companies that could benefit from this shift.

Jefferies believes the company’s order pipeline and long-term demand visibility could support earnings growth.

According to the brokerage report, the September quarter order flow increased 86% year-on-year. Its order book rose 13% to Rs 33,300 crore, equivalent to 4.1 times its financial year 2026 sales.

The company also received orders from global hyperscalers and domestic data centre operators. These projects are adding to opportunities in transmission and distribution infrastructure.

However, margins remain a concern. EBITDA margins declined 276 basis points year-on-year, partly due to an unfavourable product mix.

Jefferies expects operating leverage and a better mix of export and service orders to support improvement. It estimates earnings per share (EPS) compound annual growth of 54% between FY26-29.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 45,790, valuing the company at 65 times its September 2028 estimated price-to-earnings multiple.

Jefferies on Manappuram Finance

Jefferies has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Manappuram Finance, with a revised target price of Rs 400 against its earlier target of Rs 430. The global investment bank sees a potential upside of 25% from current levels.

Gold loan growth and improving interest margins have supported Manappuram Finance’s September quarter performance. However, asset quality remains an area investors need to monitor.

The company’s consolidated assets under management increased 5% sequentially to Rs 73,300 crore. Gold loan assets grew 6% during the quarter.

Jefferies noted that the company’s net interest margin (NIM) expanded by 63 basis points sequentially to 11%.

But there are some pressure points. Gold loan growth continues to trail some peers, while stress has increased in shorter-tenure loan products.

The global investment bank expects branch expansion and customer additions to support future growth. Manappuram plans to add 500 branches during the financial year.

Jefferies expects consolidated assets under management to grow 18% in FY27. It has retained its ‘Buy’ rating, although the target price has been reduced from Rs 430 to Rs 400.

Jefferies on Alkem Laboratories

Jefferies has retained its ‘Buy’ recommendation on Alkem Laboratories and raised its target price to Rs 6,520 from Rs 6,400 earlier. This suggests a potential upside of 20%.

For Alkem Laboratories, the investment argument is centred on its domestic business, product launches and the possibility of improving margins from FY28.

The company reported September quarter revenue of Rs 4,550 crore, up 14% year-on-year. Adjusted profit after tax was broadly in line with Jefferies’ estimates, while EBITDA came in higher than expected.

The company has maintained its FY27 guidance. It expects domestic business growth of 11%, mid-single-digit growth in the United States and EBITDA margins of 20-21%.

Jefferies expects the company’s growing contribution from chronic therapies to support margin improvement over the longer term. It has also factored in the Occlutech acquisition into its estimates.

What investors need to watch

The four recommendations highlight different opportunities, but they also come with distinct risks. Turtlemint faces regulatory uncertainty, Hitachi Energy needs to sustain order execution and margins, Manappuram must manage asset quality, while Alkem’s margin recovery remains a key monitorable.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.