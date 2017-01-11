Edge Networks turns to algorithms, AI based approach to analyse job description, profiles

“We use advanced technology with minimum human intervention—the disruption we create is the value of time and accuracy, delivered consistently,” Arjun Pratap, founder of Edge Networks.

Sieving through hundreds of resumes to find the right candidate for a vacancy has always been a time-consuming task for HR professionals. That tedious process is set to become easier with the launch of a next generation HR technology solution by Edge Networks, a Bengaluru-based HR tech startup.

“Edge Networks was built on the premise of how one could alleviate search friction for firms when they are hiring,” says Arjun Pratap, founder, Edge Networks. “We started with resumes and job descriptions and our ability to build technology to read and match the two, like a hiring manager. This led to building an HR technology platform, backed by artificial intelligence and data science that would enable workforce optimisation and workforce transformation for organisations.”

The firm, which was founded in 2012, offers HR-tech solutions to clients such as Wipro, HCL, Dell and Microland. The first is HIREalchemy—a talent acquisition product that enables search, rank and recruitment of talent. The second is its workforce optimisation solution that forms the intelligence layer on top of HR systems and helps effective organisation building. The third is a talent analytics suite that helps in predicting attrition, forecasting resource demand—enabling fact-based decision making across the HR value chain.

“Our unique value proposition to clients is that we use Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms with Data Science and AI based approach to analyse job descriptions and profiles/resumes and provide a scored and stack ranked set of people for the job in question,” says Pratap. “This is further bolstered by our ability to do this for an internal workforce and to acquire talent from portals. We do this using advanced technology with minimum human intervention—the disruption we create is the value of time and accuracy, delivered consistently.”

In 2013, it was funded by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) with a grant and debt. Two angel investors and the founder put in the seed capital.