Highway Infrastructure has received a Letter of Award (LOA) worth Rs 198.31 crore from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for the construction of residential and non-residential infrastructure for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) 12th Reserve Battalion in Madhya Pradesh.

Following the addition of this order, the company’s total order book stood at Rs 1,776.19 crore as of October 31, 2026.

“The contract marks a significant milestone for Highway Infrastructure and ranks among the largest civil

construction orders secured by the Company since its incorporation,” Highway Infrastructure noted.

Highway Infrastructure to build CISF facilities in Madhya Pradesh

The project will come up at Jamunia Talab village in Sehore district and will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode-I framework. The company will complete the project within two years.

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The project involves planning, designing and constructing residential and non-residential facilities required to establish the CISF’s 12th Reserve Battalion.

The order adds to the company’s infrastructure project portfolio and strengthens its presence in government-led civil construction projects.

Highway Infrastructure targets larger infrastructure projects

Commenting on the development, Anoop Agrawal, whole-time director and chief financial officer of Highway Infrastructure, said, “This order is an encouraging development for the Company as we continue to expand our presence across the infrastructure and civil construction segments. Undertaking a project of this scale for CPWD further broadens our experience in executing critical government infrastructure assignments.”

He added that the company’s growing order book reflects the business opportunities it has secured and its growth trajectory.

“Going forward, we aim to build on this momentum by strengthening our project execution capabilities, expanding our participation in larger infrastructure projects and creating long-term value for our stakeholders,” Agrawal said.

About Highway Infrastructure

Highway Infrastructure operates across tolling, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and real estate. The company said the latest contract would help it build experience in executing large-scale government infrastructure projects.

“The Company remains focused on leveraging its execution capabilities, maintaining quality standards and delivering projects within stipulated timelines while pursuing sustainable long-term growth opportunities in India’s infrastructure sector,” Highway Infrastructure said.