Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has bagged four orders, ranging from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore from Adani Power. These contracts entail the supply of equipment like boilers, turbines, and generators along with auxiliaries for projects of 2×800 megawatts each.

BHEL-Adani Power: Project details

Under the scope of work, BHEL will supply equipment like boiler, turbine, and generator along with auxiliaries to Adani Power. The PSU will also provide agreed services to the Adani Group company, as per the terms and conditions of the project.

The size of these four projects stands at 2×800 MW each, and their value ranges from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore. Based on the upper end of the price band, these contracts could be valued at Rs 28,000 crore, excluding GST.

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These contracts are domestic in nature and will be executed as per the project requirements of Adani Power. The company has clarified that no related party transactions are involved in the projects, nor do the promoter groups have an interest in the awarding entity.

BHEL Q2 FY27 result

For the July-September quarter of FY27, BHEL reported a more than twofold rise in its net profit to Rs 821 crore against Rs 375 crore in the trailing quarter. The PSU’s revenue expanded nearly 24% sequentially to Rs 9,300 crore, from Rs 7,512 crore in Q1 FY27.

The company said its Q2 financial numbers also include the numbers of joint ventures — BHEL-GE Gas Turbines (BGGTS) and Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals (BCGCL).

BHEL share price

On November 4, BHEL’s stock was up nearly 6% in intraday trade. Over the past one month, its share price has been trending flat. Over the past six months, its stock has delivered a return of 19%.

About the company

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is a government-owned engineering and manufacturing company incorporated in 1964, with the Government of India holding a 58.17% stake. The company operates in the capital goods sector and provides products, systems, and services across power generation, transmission, transportation, defence, aerospace, oil and gas, and renewable energy.