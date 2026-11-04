The premium thin-and-light laptop segment under Rs 1,50,000 has turned into a high-stakes arena where brand prestige collides directly with pure specification supremacy. Buyers must now weigh the long-term value of Apple’s silicon ecosystem against feature-packed Windows machines that pack high-refresh OLED touchscreens, 360-degree convertible hinges, and aggressive hardware configurations into the exact same budget window.

While Apple’s MacBook Air M5 holds the default luxury benchmark, competing options from Dell, ASUS, Samsung, and Lenovo are aggressively redefining what your money can buy at or below the Rs 1.5 lakh mark.

Top MacBook Air M5 alternatives under Rs 1.5 lakh

1. Apple MacBook Air M5

Price: Rs 1,19,900 – Rs 1,49,900 (Starting MRP for 13.6-inch model with 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD; higher configurations and 15-inch variants reach Rs 1,44,900–Rs 1,49,900)

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The MacBook Air M5 sits near the ceiling of the Rs 1.5 lakh budget. You are paying a substantial premium for Apple’s thermal engineering—enjoying 18 hours of true unthrottled battery life, zero fan noise, and industry-leading chassis longevity. However, the cost reality here is unforgiving – Apple’s fixed memory and storage architecture means any post-purchase upgrades are impossible, and stepping up to higher RAM or storage tiers instantly pushes the price far beyond your Rs 1.5 lakh limit. You buy into a pristine experience, but at maximum budget saturation with zero headroom.

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2. Dell XPS 13 (2026)

Price: Rs 79,990 – Rs 1,35,000+ (Depending on processor tier, display type, and RAM)

Dell plays a wide pricing game with the XPS 13 line. The lower configurations present a relatively accessible gateway into ultra-flagship hardware, undercutting Apple’s entry points significantly. However, once you configure the machine with higher-tier Intel Core Ultra processors, 16GB/32GB RAM, and high-resolution touchscreen displays, the price climbs sharply towards Rs 1.35 lakh. The value proposition rests on whether you prioritise cutting-edge aesthetic engineering—like touch-function rows and zero-lattice keycaps—enough to pay near-MacBook prices for a compact Windows shell.

3. ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED

Price: Rs 1,22,990 – Rs 1,30,399

Delivering one of the most aggressive feature-to-rupee ratios in the premium category, ASUS undercuts the top-tier configurations of the MacBook Air M5 while outspecifying it on screen tech and compute tier. Instead of a standard 60Hz LCD, you get a 3K OLED touchscreen alongside top-tier Intel Core Ultra 9 silicon. You sacrifice a couple of hours of total off-charger runtime compared to Apple’s M5, but in return, ASUS gives you double the display quality, superior port selection (HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4), and maximum raw processing capability well below the Rs 1.35 lakh mark.

4. Samsung Galaxy Book 6

Price: Rs 1,18,690 – Rs 1,46,990

Samsung positions the Galaxy Book 6 directly against the M5 Air, commanding a near-identical price bracket for its mid-to-high tier SKUs. On paper, paying close to Rs 1.4 lakh for integrated Intel graphics can feel steep. However, the true value of the Galaxy Book line is unlocked through retail incentives and software synergy: Samsung routinely leads the market with aggressive bank cashbacks, trade-in bonuses, and ecosystem features (Quick Share, Second Screen, Multi Control) that effectively turn the laptop into an extended workstation for Galaxy phone and tablet owners.

5. Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 Gen 11

Price: Rs 79,999 – Rs 95,000

The undisputed financial disrupter of the group. While the rest of the field hovers near or above Rs 1.2 lakh, Lenovo delivers a complete 360-degree convertible laptop with a 10-point touchscreen, active stylus compatibility, and modern Intel Core Ultra power for well under Rs 1 Lakh. You take a slight hit in chassis weight (1.54 kg vs 1.24 kg) and peak screen brightness, but you retain full computing capability while keeping over Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 in your pocket compared to an equivalent M5 MacBook setup.

Our picks

Best value for money: Choose Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 if you want convertible versatility without crossing the Rs 1 Lakh threshold.

Best display: Choose ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED for maximum performance and an OLED touchscreen below Rs 1.3 Lakh.

Flagship Reliability and Battery: Choose MacBook Air M5 if you are willing to spend up to the Rs 1.5 Lakh limit for unmatched build quality and 18-hour battery longevity.

ALSO READ ASUS targets 25% share of India PC market by 2028

Detailed comparison table