Central Railway has announced additional special train services to manage the expected rise in passenger traffic during the festive season.

The trains will connect Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune and Latur, providing passengers with more travel options during November.

The special services will operate on three routes across Maharashtra, with trains scheduled to run on different dates. The services will also cover several important railway stations along the way. Here is a look at the train schedules, routes, stoppages, coach composition and booking details.

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Mumbai–Nagpur special train schedule

Central Railway will operate the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Mumbai–Nagpur–LTT Mumbai bi-weekly Superfast Special Express, comprising eight services.

Train No. 01089 will depart from LTT at 9:45 pm every Thursday and Sunday and reach Nagpur at 12:10 pm the following day. It will operate from November 5 to November 15, 2026, with four services.

In the return direction, Train No. 01090 will leave Nagpur at 4:10 pm every Friday and Monday, reaching LTT at 5:50 am the next day. These four services will operate between November 6 and November 16, 2026.

The trains will halt at Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

Hadapsar–Nagpur special train schedule

Central Railway will also operate the Hadapsar–Nagpur–Hadapsar Weekly Superfast Special Express, comprising four services.

Train No. 01443 will depart from Hadapsar at 4:05 pm every Saturday and arrive in Nagpur at 6:30 am the following day. The train will run between November 7 and November 14, 2026, with two services.

In the return direction, Train No. 01444 will leave Nagpur at 7:40 pm every Sunday and reach Hadapsar at 11:05 am the next day. These services will operate from November 8 to November 15, 2026.

The train will halt at Urali, Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

The train will comprise two AC 2-Tier coaches, four AC 3-Tier coaches, eight Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches, one Second Seating-cum-Guard’s Brake Van and one Generator Van.

Latur–Hadapsar special train dates and timings

Another service announced by Central Railway is the Latur–Hadapsar–Latur Special Express, which will operate with eight services.

Train No. 01429 will depart from Latur at 9:30 am every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, reaching Hadapsar at 3:30 pm on the same day. The services will operate on November 2, 3, 4 and 6, 2026.

The return service, Train No. 01430, will leave Hadapsar at 4:05 pm on the same days and arrive at Latur at 9:20 pm.

The trains will halt at Harangul, Murud, Dharashiv, Barsi Town, Kurduwadi, Jeur and Daund.

The special trains will have one First AC coach, three AC 2-Tier coaches, five AC 3-Tier coaches, nine Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches and two Second Seating-cum-Guard’s Brake Vans.

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Special train ticket booking details

Central Railway has confirmed that bookings for Train Nos. 01089, 01090, 01443, 01444, 01429 and 01430 are open. Passengers can book tickets through all computerised reservation centres, the official IRCTC website and the RailOne app.