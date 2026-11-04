Air pollution continues to be a concern across Delhi-NCR, with several parts of the region reporting poor air quality. As authorities step up pollution-control measures, public transport is becoming an important alternative for people looking to reduce their dependence on private vehicles.

Delhi recently recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 397, while Ghaziabad and Meerut also remained in the very poor category.

Against this backdrop, NCRTC is increasing the number of Namo Bharat services on the Delhi-Meerut corridor to encourage more commuters to opt for public transport.

NCRTC adds 20 extra trips from November 4

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will operate 20 additional Namo Bharat trips from Wednesday, November 4.

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The services will cover the entire corridor between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and Modipuram in Meerut.

The additional trips come amid the enforcement of Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi. Restrictions on the entry of certain categories of vehicles into the national capital have also been in effect since November 1.

The additional services will give commuters more opportunities to travel by regional rail instead of relying on private vehicles for journeys between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

Planning a Delhi-Meerut journey? Check the route and all 16 stations

If you are planning a journey on the Namo Bharat corridor, here is a look at its route and the stations along the way.

The 82-km Delhi-Meerut corridor connects Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut. It is India’s first semi-high-speed regional rail corridor and has 16 stations.

Starting from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi, the corridor passes through Jangpura, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar and Begumpul before terminating at Modipuram in Meerut.

Metro, railway and bus connectivity at key stations

Once passengers reach their respective stations, they can also access other public transport services at key interchange points.

Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar and Ghaziabad provide connections with the Delhi Metro, Indian Railways, inter-state bus terminals and city bus services.

Parking facilities are also available at Namo Bharat stations. Commuters can use the Namo Bharat Connect App to check live parking availability before starting their journey, helping them plan their trip more conveniently.