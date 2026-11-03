The shares of Tata Group companies are in focus on Tuesday, November 3, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the dispute within the Tata Group is a “delicate matter” and it has to be “settled amicably” among the concerned parties.

In a fireside chat with Financial Express Editor Shyamal Majumdar in Mumbai, ahead of her 10th consecutive Union Budget on February 1, Sitharaman said such disputes cannot spill out into the public domain like they have and that the government would like to see the “situation settled sooner.”

Tata dispute: Govt not rushing in, says FM Sitharaman



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, chief guest at the FE Leadership Awards, said the Tata Group dispute is a “delicate” matter that must be “amicably settled among themselves.”



She was speaking at a fireside chat… pic.twitter.com/MXnbIW50iW — Financial Express (@FinancialXpress) November 3, 2026

The remarks come at the time of persisting differences between Tata Sons and its controlling shareholder, Tata Trusts, over the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman and whether the holding company should go public. The September 17 board decision to grant Chandrasekaran another five-year term, despite objections from Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, has triggered a governance dispute. While conciliatory efforts are reportedly under way, the next Tata Sons board meeting, scheduled for November 26, could emerge as a key flashpoint.

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Tata Group a ‘critical component’ of Indian economy

She described the group as a “critical component” of the Indian economy but the government should not readily intervene in such matters. Sitharaman also praised the Parsi community’s role in building the Tata Group into a global brand.

“They should talk it out to ensure that things return to normalcy quickly. Such matters cannot spill out into the public domain in this manner. Given the maturity expected of the leadership, we would like to see the situation settled sooner,” Sitharaman said.

Tata Group shares in the green

Shares of major Tata companies were trading in the green today. Tata Consumer Products was up nearly 3%, Tata Motors PV rose around 2%, and Indian Hotels Company was up 1.5%. On the other hand, the Tata Elxsi share price fell 0.8%, Tata Communications was down 0.6%, and Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Steel also traded slightly lower.