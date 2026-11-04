The share price of State Bank of India (SBI) was trading slightly higher in early trade on Wednesday, November 4. The shares of India’s largest bank are in focus after it announced the results for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27).

The state-owned lender recorded a steady quarter, driven by healthy growth in net interest income (NII). Global investment bank Jefferies said SBI is among its top picks in the sector and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock. Jefferies has a target price of Rs 1,320, implying an upside of nearly 36% from its current price of Rs 973 per share.

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal also retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and set a target price of Rs 1,225, implying an upside of 26%.

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Here is a quick look at the lender’s September quarter performance:

SBI Q2 earnings

State Bank of India on Tuesday reported double digit growth in its net profit and net interest income for the September quarter, and exceeded analysts’ estimates. The country’s largest lender’s standalone net profit grew 14.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 23,038 crore for Q2FY27, aided by one-time gains from SBI Funds Management’s initial public offering. Analysts had estimated the bank to report a net profit of Rs 22,619 crore, according to Bloomberg. The bank reported an exceptional gain of Rs 7,288.47 crore against Rs 4,593.22 crore a year ago.

The NII of the bank grew 14.7% to Rs 49,143 crore, while its net interest margin (NIMs) was almost flat at 2.94% for the quarter, compared to 2.96% a year-ago. Chairman C S Setty said that the potential rate hikes will help the margin, adding that the bank expects to maintain NIM above 3%.

Find out what is driving the rationale for brokerage’s bullish forecasts:

Jefferies on SBI: One-time impact of Rs 19,500 crore seen from ECL transition

The investment bank has upgraded its FY27-FY29 estimates for SBI by 1-2% to factor in the September quarter results and rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India. It expects SBI’s core profit to grow at 14% on a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis over FY26 to FY29, with a return on assets of 1% and return on equity of 15% in FY28.

The growth in NIMs was mostly led by core lines, and the bank didn’t have any interest on tax refunds. “Moreover, we see scope for NIM expansion from rate hikes (25bps done, and management sees 50bps in Dec-26) as well as from the deployment of surplus liquidity post FCNR-B mobilisation, which lifted LCR from 126% in June to 140% in Sep,” Jefferies said.

It expects loan growth to moderate hereon as the base stabilises and the bank sustains higher NIMs, delivering a 12% CAGR in NII over FY27-29.

The bank’s asset quality remains strong, with a gross slippage ratio of 0.5% of past-year loans and a credit cost of 0.2% of average loans. SBI’s management expects the transition to ECL will lead to a one-time impact of Rs 19,500 crore, net of tax and provisions, through reserves, which will be spread over 5 years for capital adequacy calculations.

Jefferies maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 1,320, implying an upside of nearly 36% from its current price of Rs 973 per share.

Motilal Oswal on SBI: Asset quality resilient

The bank reiterated its domestic NIM guidance of over 3% for FY27, supported by improving yields, expectations of a rate hike, and a healthy credit growth outlook. Its management remains constructive on business momentum and reiterated its credit growth guidance of 14-15% for FY27.

Motilal Oswal also retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and set a target price of Rs 1,225, implying an upside of 26%. It said SBI’s asset quality remains resilient and the sequential moderation in slippages seen in the June quarter had subsided.

“We tweak our earnings estimates for FY27/FY28 and estimate FY28 RoA/RoE of 1.03%/15.2%,” the brokerage said.

SBI: The way forward

The lender delivered steady performance for the September quarter. Its asset quality remains strong, and brokerages see the scope for expansion in NIMs due to rate hikes by RBI.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.