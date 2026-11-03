The new Vande Bharat Sleeper between Bengaluru and Mumbai is the fastest train on the route — but also the most expensive by a wide margin, a PTI analysis of fares and travel times shows. Inaugurated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on November 1, the service covers the more than 1,100-km distance in 16 hours and 10 minutes, nearly six hours quicker than other trains on the corridor.

That speed comes at a steep premium: AC 3 Tier fares are 60-96% higher than competing services, AC 2 Tier tickets cost 65-78% more, and even AC 1 Tier is 20-30% costlier.Commercial operations began from Mumbai on November 2. Demand has been robust from the start, with all classes fully booked and passengers waitlisted for the next couple of weeks.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper fares vs other trains

The Vande Bharat Sleeper charges Rs 2,810 for AC 3 Tier, Rs 3,630 for AC 2 Tier and Rs 4,450 for AC 1 Tier. A comparison with other trains on the route highlights the difference in ticket prices.

Advertisement

Train AC 3 Tier AC 2 Tier AC 1 Tier Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Rs 2,810 Rs 3,630 Rs 4,450 Coimbatore-Mumbai LTT Express Rs 1,435 Rs 2,045 Rs 3,425 Ajmer Express Rs 1,510 Rs 2,155 Rs 3,610 Humsafar Express Rs 1,725 Not specified Not specified

The Coimbatore-Mumbai LTT Express (Train No. 11014) is among the faster existing services, taking approximately 21 hours and 55 minutes to reach Mumbai from Bengaluru. Its fares are Rs 1,435 for AC 3 Tier, Rs 2,045 for AC 2 Tier and Rs 3,425 for AC 1 Tier.

The Ajmer Express takes around 22 hours to cover a similar distance. Its fares for AC 3 Tier, AC 2 Tier and AC 1 Tier are Rs 1,510, Rs 2,155 and Rs 3,610, respectively.

The difference is also visible when compared with the premium Humsafar Express. Its AC 3 Tier fare is Rs 1,725, against Rs 2,810 on the Vande Bharat Sleeper, making the new service nearly 63% more expensive in this class.

Officials said around 22 trains operate between Bengaluru and Mumbai or their nearby stations.

Railway Minister’s earlier remarks on Vande Bharat fares

The higher fares of premium train services have previously come up in Parliament. In March 2025, Vaishnaw said the pricing of different train services was linked to the facilities offered and the passenger segments they catered to.

“The fares of various trains/classes are based on the facilities provided in these trains. Indian Railways (IR) run various types of train services for different types of passenger segments. Evaluation and rationalization of passenger fares, including those of Vande Bharat trains, is a continuous and on-going process,” Vaishnaw had said in the Lok Sabha.

Following the flag-off ceremony on Sunday, the Railway Ministry described the new service as an important overnight rail connection between the two metropolitan cities.

“The new service will offer passengers an additional convenient travel option, enabling them to undertake long-distance journeys overnight and reach their destination the following day,” the Ministry stated.

The train will connect several stations along its route, including Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Wadi, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune and Kalyan. The service is expected to improve connectivity across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, linking passengers with important commercial, educational and regional centres, the Ministry said.

The Bengaluru-Mumbai service will depart from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru (SMVT) at 7.45 pm and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 11.55 am the following day. On the return journey, it will leave CSMT at 8.10 pm and reach SMVT Bengaluru at noon the next day.

The train will operate six days a week. Services from Bengaluru will not run on Mondays, while those from Mumbai will remain suspended on Tuesdays.