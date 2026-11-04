Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh has said that Aadhaar numbers will soon no longer be used as the main basis for making payments to beneficiaries. Instead, payments will be processed using the beneficiary’s biometric details, such as fingerprints, along with their voter ID or Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number.

According to The Indian Express news report, the key announcement was made by Union Minister of Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan, alias Lalan Singh during the National Workshop on People’s Plan Campaign 2026-27, organised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

He said, “Ek baat aur kah dena chahte hain ki ab Aadhaar labharthiyon ko bhugtan karne ka jo aadhaar hai, woh Aadhaar card nahin rahega. Aadhaar card, ab Aadhaar card banane wali jo sansthayen hain, woh har gali mein uplabdh hain. Aap jiska kahiye, abhi 5 minute mein Aadhaar card banakar taiyyar kar denge (I would like to add that the Aadhaar card will no longer serve as the basis for making payments to beneficiaries. Aadhaar-enrolment centres are now everywhere, you can find one in every street. An Aadhaar card can be issued to anyone in just five minutes).”

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“Woh Aadhaar card ab aadhaar nahin rahega. Jo bhi beneficiary hain, unke bhugtan ke liye biometric aur unka jo voter ID ka EPIC number hai, woh uska aadhaar hoga, aur usi par unka bhugtan hoga (The Aadhaar card will no longer be the basis. Instead, payments to beneficiaries will be processed using their biometrics and their voter ID (EPIC) number),” he said without elaborating on the schemes for which the EPIC number will be used.

What the minister said?

JD-U leader and Panchayti Raj minister Singh said Aadhaar cards are now easily available and can be issued quickly, which is why they will no longer serve as the main credential for welfare payments.

“Aadhaar card will no longer serve as the basis for making payments to beneficiaries. Aadhaar-enrolment centres are now everywhere. An Aadhaar card can be issued to anyone in just five minutes,” he said.

He added that biometric verification and the EPIC number will become the credentials for beneficiaries.

“The Aadhaar card will no longer be the basis. Instead, payments to beneficiaries will be processed using their biometrics and their voter ID (EPIC) number,” Singh said as cited by the Express report.

The minister did not elaborate on the schemes for which the EPIC number will be used, leaving important implementation questions unanswered.

What changes for beneficiaries?

Under the proposed system, a beneficiary will need to provide biometric authentication—such as fingerprint or iris verification—along with their Electors Photo Identity Card number. These two credentials together will be used to establish identity and process payments.

Aadhaar will not disappear from the welfare system immediately, but Singh’s remarks indicate that it will no longer be treated as the primary means of identifying beneficiaries under the relevant schemes.

Where Aadhaar is currently mandatory?

The announcement is important because Aadhaar is already central to several Central welfare programmes. Under the National Livestock Mission Entrepreneurship Development Programme, implemented by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, eligible beneficiaries must furnish proof of possession of an Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication.

Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts are also used for payments under schemes including the rural job guarantee programme VB-G RAM G, PM-Kisan, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin), and the National Social Assistance Programme covering old-age, widow and disability pensions.

However, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj itself does not currently operate a scheme under which money is directly transferred to an individual beneficiary’s bank account.

Push for self-reliant panchayats

Alongside the payment announcement, Singh called for wider participation in efforts to build Aatmanirbhar Panchayats, or self-reliant village councils, and Viksit Panchayats, or developed panchayats. He said Gram Panchayats need to increase their own-source revenue to become eligible for performance grants. This suggests that the government wants local bodies to rely more on locally generated funds rather than depending entirely on Central and state transfers.

The minister’s statement raises several practical questions. It is not yet clear whether the new system will apply only to Panchayati Raj-related benefits, to schemes under the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying ministry, or to a wider set of Central welfare programmes.

It is also unclear how the government will handle beneficiaries who do not have voter IDs, face biometric authentication failures, or live in remote areas with limited enrolment and verification facilities. No implementation timeline, scheme-wise notification or procedural guideline has been announced so far.