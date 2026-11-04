Equitas Small Finance Bank has appointed Balaji Nuthalapadi as its Interim CEO after P N Vasudevan resigned as the bank’s Managing Director and CEO. The appointment, announced on Wednesday, is subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Succession Plan: How Equitas SFB Plans To Identify Its Permanent CEO

While Nuthalapadi will act as the Interim CEO, the bank has said it has initiated the process to decide his successor and will determine the same in consultation with Vasudevan. Following this, Equitas will submit its recommendations to RBI, in accordance with regulatory guidelines.

Vasudevan’s relieving date will be decided after the bank receives receipt of approval from the central bank. “The Board has placed on record its deep appreciation and sincere gratitude to Mr. P. N. Vasudevan for his invaluable contributions, exemplary leadership and dedicated service to the Bank during his tenure,” Equitas Small Finance Bank said in its regulatory filing.

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Executive Profile: Balaji Nuthalapadi’s Track Record At Citi & Equitas

Currently working as the Executive Director at Equitas Small Finance Bank, Balaji Nuthalapadi is a veteran banker who has worked with marquee names like Citi. Prior to joining Equitas, Nuthalapadi served as the Managing Director and Head of India Citi Solutions Centers and Head of India Operations and Technology.

In Citi, Nuthalapadi worked across the geographies of Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Nuthalapadi’s work spans diversified sectors like asset sales, wealth management, re-engineering, consumer operations and technology, and Global Capability Center leadership. His leadership helped scale up Citi’s operational hubs in the country.

“Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited remains committed to its strategic priorities, business objectives and its mission of delivering inclusive, responsible and customer-centric banking services. The Bank will continue to focus on strengthening its customer relationships, expanding its reach and creating sustainable value for all its stakeholders,” the bank added in its statement.

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Equitas Small Finance Bank share price

On November 4, the stock of Equitas Small Finance Bank was up nearly 6% in the intraday trade. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen by more than 19%, while over the past six months, its stock has declined around 22%.

About the bank

Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited (ESFB) is a major Indian small finance bank. As a new-age lender, it offers products and services tailored to meet the needs of our customers – individuals with limited access to formal financing channels, as well as affluent and mass affluent, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and corporates.