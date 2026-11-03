Rail connectivity between Gujarat and Uttarakhand is set to get additional support this November, with Western Railway announcing two pairs of special train services between Utran and Lalkuan.

The trains will cover a route passing through parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, with stops at several important railway stations along the way.

The special trains will run overnight, with a mix of AC, Sleeper and General Class coaches to accommodate different travel requirements.

Here’s the complete schedule, including departure and arrival timings, stoppages, coach composition and booking details.

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Utran-Lalkuan special trains to cover 20 stations

One of the key features of the service is its long list of intermediate stops. The trains will halt at 20 stations, including Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra and Dahod in Gujarat and Ratlam and Nagda in Madhya Pradesh.

The route will then cover Kota and Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan before entering Uttar Pradesh. Stations in the state include Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Mathura, Hathras City, Kasganj, Budaun, Bareilly Junction, Bareilly City, Izzatnagar, Baheri and Kichha.

The multiple halts will allow people from these towns and cities to access the special service without having to board at either Utran or Lalkuan.

Overnight journey between Gujarat and Uttarakhand

Western Railway has scheduled the services to run overnight in both directions.

Train No. 09129, the Utran-Lalkuan Special, will depart from Utran at 3 pm on November 5 and November 12 (Thursdays). It will arrive at Lalkuan at 4:10 pm the following day (Fridays).

For the return journey, Train No. 09130 will leave Lalkuan at 10 pm on November 6 and November 13 (Fridays). The train is scheduled to reach Utran at 10:15 pm on the following day (Saturdays).

Coach composition and ticket booking

The special trains will have a combination of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

This arrangement will provide different accommodation choices for passengers, depending on their travel preferences and budget.

Booking for Train No. 09129 Utran-Lalkuan Special opened today, November 3, 2026. Passengers can reserve their seats through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters or the official IRCTC website.