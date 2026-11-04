Pharma major Lupin posted a double-digit decline in its Q2 FY27 net profit, as increased competition and loss of key products affected the company’s financial performance. For the second quarter of FY27, Lupin’s net profit fell 22% year-on-year to Rs 1,115 crore from Rs 1,417 crore in Q2 FY26.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit fell 18% to Rs 1,115 crore from Rs 1,417 crore in Q1 FY27.

Lupin Q2 sales fall 5% QoQ

The pharma company posted revenue from sales of Rs 7,785 crore for the July-September quarter, up 14% YoY from Rs 6,831 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, its sales contracted 5% from Rs 8,217 crore in the trailing quarter.

On the operational front, Lupin’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell nearly 11% YoY to Rs 2,171 crore compared to Rs 2,431 crore in Q2 FY26.

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“While we remain mindful of near-term challenges, we are confident in our long-term growth prospects, supported by the strength of our portfolio, continued investments in R&D and commercial capabilities, and our unwavering focus on disciplined execution,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director of Lupin.

Lupin sales from US market declines 12% QoQ

The US market, which comprises 39% of Lupin’s total sales, registered a 9.3% YoY growth in net sales to Rs 3,020 crore, while sales declined 12% sequentially. The pharma company posted a 14.7% YoY rise in sales across its Indian market to Rs 2,383 crore, and sales remained flat sequentially. The Indian market accounts for 31% of Lupin’s global sales.

During Q2 FY27, Lupin received 4 ANDA and 1 NDA 505(b)(2) approvals from the U.S. FDA, and launched 1 product in the quarter in the US. With this, Lupin has 149 generic products in its US market. As of September 30, Lupin’s cumulative ANDA filings with the U.S. FDA stand at 429, and the pharma company has received 353 approvals to date.

In India, the Company launched 5 brands across therapies during the quarter ended September.