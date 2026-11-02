Karnataka is set to get another Vande Bharat Sleeper train, adding to the state’s long-distance rail services.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the new service on Sunday during the flag-off ceremony of the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express. The upcoming train will start from Bengaluru and continue towards Pune and Mumbai.

The next Vande Bharat Sleeper train for Karnataka will start from Bengaluru, connect North Karnataka via Hubballi, before heading to Pune and Mumbai. This has been a consistent demand raised by MPs from Karnataka. – Union Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji #VandeBharatSleeper https://t.co/JQGBylkItf — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 1, 2026

The new service is expected to improve rail connectivity for several cities in North Karnataka and give passengers another option for overnight travel to Maharashtra.

Bengaluru to Mumbai via Hubballi: What is the planned route?

The proposed Vande Bharat Sleeper train will originate from Bengaluru and pass through the Hubballi region before heading towards Pune and Mumbai.

The route is expected to cover several parts of North Karnataka, extending the reach of the semi-high-speed sleeper service beyond the state capital.

New train to boost North Karnataka’s connectivity with Maharashtra

The proposed Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper service via Hubballi is expected to improve rail connectivity for passengers across North Karnataka.

By linking the region with Pune and Mumbai, the service will provide an additional overnight travel option for people travelling between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The route will also strengthen rail links between Bengaluru and important cities in North Karnataka, while improving access to Maharashtra’s major commercial centres. This could benefit passengers travelling for business, education and other purposes.

First Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper: Route, Schedule

The first Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express connects SMVT Bengaluru with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, passing through several cities across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

On its route, the train stops at Anantapur and Guntakal in Andhra Pradesh; Raichur, Yadgir, Wadi and Kalaburagi in Karnataka; and Solapur, Pune and Kalyan in Maharashtra.

The train departs from SMVT Bengaluru at 7:45 pm and reaches CSMT Mumbai at 11:55 am the following day.

On the return journey, it leaves Mumbai at 8:10 pm and arrives in Bengaluru at 12 noon the next day.

The service operates six days a week. The Bengaluru-originating train does not run on Mondays, while the Mumbai-originating service does not operate on Tuesdays.

Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat service expected soon

Vaishnaw also announced that Vande Bharat services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru are expected to begin in the next few weeks.

The service is awaiting the completion of electrification work along the route and successful testing.

Once these activities are completed, the train will add another Vande Bharat connection within Karnataka, linking the state capital with the coastal city.